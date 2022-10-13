ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julio Rodriguez couldn't help but laugh after Jose Altuve's incredible jumping throw in the ALDS

By Andrew Joseph
 4 days ago
When it comes to postseason baseball, we’re more accustomed to seeing hyper-focused intensity to go along with the high stakes of the playoffs. But sometimes, a play can be so good that you just have to smile and tip the cap to the opponent.

Jose Altuve had one of those moments on Thursday.

During the third inning of Game 2 of the ALDS between the Astros and Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit a grounder up the middle that easily could have been a tying RBI with two outs. Yet, Altuve brilliantly cut the ball off with a backhand and immediately went into his throw off a fading jump.

After all that, Altuve somehow managed to get enough on the throw to beat Rodriguez to the bag who had just about the best reaction imaginable for that kind of play.

Just wow.

It’s important to emphasize just how ridiculous that play was. Not only was the degree of difficulty off the charts for Altuve, but Rodriguez is also among the fastest players in baseball (97th percentile, according to Baseball Savant).

Rodriguez smiled in disbelief about the play, and he initially thought he beat the throw. But replays would show that Altuve clearly got him by a step. No wonder fans loved that entire sequence from the two stars.

