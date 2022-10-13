Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
OPTION C! Frankie Kazarian Challenges the Winner of Alexander vs. Bobby Fish | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. KNOCKOUTS NO DQ MATCH | Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. INSANE 6 Way X-Division Match | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. Bully Ray Wants to REDEFINE His Legacy in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre. *Cora Jade and and Roxanne Perez compete in Pick Your Poison matches:. -Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez. -Perez vs. Rhea Ripley. *Quincy Elliott versus Xyon Quinn. *Joe Gacy & The Dyad vs. Cameron Grimes &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE WWE IN PHOENIX, ARIZONA RESULTS
*Madcap Moss defeated Baron Corbin. *Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models. *Raquel Rodriquez defeated Shayna Baszler. *Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross in a Street Fight. The referee ejected Scarlett during the match. She was wearing a sling on her arm. *The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland & Butch defeated Imperium's Ludwig...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHERE TOMORROW'S DYNAMITE WILL AIR IN CANADA, WILLIAM REGAL INTERVIEW ADDED TO TOMORROW'S DYNAMITE AND MORE AEW NOTES
For those of you in Canada, tomorrow's special AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite will air on TSN2 at 8 PM EST with a replay at 1 AM EST. Tony Schiavone interviewing William Regal has been added to tomorrow's Dynamite:. After beating Villano IV for his mask at Lucha Libre AAA TripleMania:...
Pro Wrestling Insider
REPORT: WWE PLE CANCELED
Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that WWE's "Day 1" PPV, which was scheduled for January 1, will no longer be taking place. The show was scheduled to emanate from Atlanta, GA. According to his report, it will not be rescheduled. That means that after the Survivor Series on 11/26, there is no...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network:. *Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar. *WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle. *The Miz versus Dexter Lumis - if The Miz wins, Dexter is gone forever, If Dexter wins he gets a Raw contract. *Luke...
Pro Wrestling Insider
30 YEAS OF MATT HARDY, LEGADO DEBUTS, SMACKDOWN DEBUTS AND MORE
Legado del Fantasma basks in a successful debut: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 15, 2022. The Undertaker and other wrestling legends celebrate Matt Hardy. Congratulations Matt Hardy On 30 Years In The Wrestling Business #30YearClub. Black Adam Featurette - A Flawed Hero (2022) Shayna Baszler & Austin Creed visit Ender's Games...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW PREEMPTION IN CANADA NEXT WEEK, HOW CANADIAN VIEWERS CAN WATCH THE SHOW
During last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Sportsnet360, it was announced that due to programming conflicts, next week's episode of RAW will not air live on Sportsnet360. The episode will instead will air live on OLN and stream on SN NOW. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC 2022 THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TAPING TV THIS WEEKEND IN LAS VEGAS, FLORIDA RETURN ON SALE THIS WEEK & MORE
Impact Wrestling will tape future episodes of Impact on AXS leading into next month's Overdrive PPV this Friday and Saturday at Samstown Casino in Las Vegas. The tapings, dubbed Sin City Showdown, are on sale at this link. The 12/9 and 12/20 Impact tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GALLOWS & ANDERSON TALK RAW IN-RING RETURN AND MORE NOTES
WWE released the following pre-Raw promo from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson about their return in-ring bout tonight:. 11/8 - Extreme Rules 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
HELWANI WAS RIGHT, TONY’S INVESTIGATION, TOO MANY TITLES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Did you see what Ariel Helwani said about his interview with Tony Khan?. Yes, I did. I don’t blame him a bit. If Tony wanted to do his work stuff, he should have just gone on Busted Open. The fact that he wouldn’t even say if the MJF situation was a work or not was embarrassing and it only got worse when MJF sat down with Sam Roberts and told the whole story. I don’t blame Ariel one bit. I would never interview Tony again if I were him. Tony was really petulant in that interview. You can see him comments at about 37 minutes in on the video below.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT MAKES PUNK TICK, A SHIRT I WOULD BUY, BREAKING HOGAN’S RECORD AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I’m assuming that 2.0 from NXT is gone? If so then thank goodness it was ridiculous. It is and I agree. It never should have been there in the first place. I want to give a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/15 WWE IN PHOENIX, ARIZONA LIVE REPORT
WWE returned to Phoenix for Saturday Night's Main Event. My first WWE main roster house show since the invasion. 30 years ago tomorrow I went to my first show. Only 100 level and floor seats were sold. I think there was about 5,000 fans. That said, A LOT of Bloodline and Roman Reigns shirts in the crowd.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MEET TONY KHAN THIS THURSDAY IN JACKSONVILLE, FL
AEW President Tony Khan will be doing a meet and greet this Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place for all who purchase or hold tickets for this Friday's Rampage taping:. Khan will taking photos with fans in attendance. He will not be signing and there will be no personal...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HUMBERTO GARZA SR. PASSES AWAY, WWE ISSUES STATEMENT
WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Humberto Garza Sr. Garza Sr. is the patriarch of an incredible wrestling dynasty, with his grandsons Angel & Humberto now competing in WWE as the tag team Los Lotharios. A leader in the Mexican wrestling community, Garza Sr. competed in the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RHEA RIPLEY OFFICIALLY RETURNS TO RING, USOS, JBL AND MORE
There was talk at Smackdown Friday night that WWE Hall of Famer JBL would be at the next several Raws in some capacity. Although she and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix got into it physically at WWE Extreme Rules, Rhea Ripley officially returned to the ring last night in Sioux City, Iowa for the first time since June:
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID, WILL MISS TONIGHT'S RAW
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City, PWInsider.com has confirmed with WWE. Levesque is said to be feeling well and in good spirits but will be away from...
Pro Wrestling Insider
REPORT: CREW BEHIND WWE x G4'S 'THE ARENA' QUIT LAST WEEK AHEAD OF G4 SHUTDOWN
The Washington Post, in covering the Comcast shutdown of the G4 revival, noted that last week, crew behind the WWE collaboration "WWE x G4's The Arena" actually quit before the shutdown of the video gaming-themed network. There was no further details regarding the WWE series, which was described in the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH SET FOR RAW, UPDATED SMACKDOWN LINEUP, XAVIER, HBK AND MORE
Announced for next week's Monday Night Raw from Charlotte, North Carolina's Spectrum Center is Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. Announced for SmackDow this Friday from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio:. *Logan Paul returns. *Liv Morgan versus Sonya Deville. *Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO Sky...
