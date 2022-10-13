Read full article on original website
LUCHA-THEMED SERIES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+, UPDATES ON VON ERICH FILM, HEELS, PATERA BOOK AND MORE
Vice posted the following video featuring Jim Cornette discussing the Andy Kaufman vs. Jerry Lawler feud in Memphis:. This week's Tales from The Territories on Vice TV will focus on the AWA. Next week's will focus on Championship Wrestling from Florida. 11/1 will be Stampede Wrestling. 11/8 will be Polynesian Pro Wrestling.
BROCK IS RAW BOUND, THE ROCK DUETS WITH KELLY CLARKSON, SANTINO AND MORE
WWE has officially confirmed Brock Lesnar will be appearing on tonight's Raw. Bobby Lashley called him out after Lesnar's return and attack last week but it wasn't officially advertised that Lesnar would indeed appear until now. Santino Marella was recently interviewed for the A&E Randy Orton Biography documentary. The WWE...
AAA-MARVEL CROSSOVER TV SERIES TEASED, THE GATHERING TO CELEBRATE CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FLORIDA, BOBBY FULTON DRAWS GREAT HOUSE & MORE
There was a trailer shown at Triplemania: Mexico City over the weekend to the live crowd teasing a Disney+ series featuring all the Marvel Comics-themed luchadors who have been working major events for Lucha Libre AAA in recent months. There's no timetable on when the series could be released, whether it is designed for international audiences only or for the United States as well. AAA has a show this December in Tempe, Arizona at the Mullett Arena with Psycho Clown, Hijo de Vikingo, Sexy Star, Lady Shani, Blue Demon Jr., Vampiro and more already announced.
THE KINGDOWN COMMENT ON AEW DEBUT
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
G4, WHICH FEATURED WWE'S XAVIER WOODS, SHUTTING DOWN AGAIN
Deadline.com is announcing that Comcast is once again shutting down G4, just under a year after bringing the gaming-centric network back from the dead. According to their report, the decision was made that there wasn't enough interest in the revived version of the network. G4 returned in November 2021 with...
10/14 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
Exclusive: Moxley, Claudio, Butcher & the Blade Make Their Rampage Entrances | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. Exclusive: An Emotional Shawn Spears on where he's been & what his future is | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. The Kingdom Have Arrived to Challenge the Top Guys | AEW Rampage: Toronto, 10/14/22. Has Nyla Rose...
PRELIMINARY WWE SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE IS...
The preliminary WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX audience is 2,175,000 viewers with a 0.52 in the 18-49 demo, according to SpoilerTV.com. We will update with the final number after the weekend.
HEADING UP TODAY'S RAW IS...
For those who have asked, with Triple H unable to be in Oklahoma in person for tonight's Raw, PWInsider.com is told that WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg is the point person in charge at tonight's taping. He was backstage working under Paul Levesque this past Friday at Smackdown.
SMACKDOWN RETURNING TO DETROIT, WWE'S RUMBLE ON HOME VIDEO TOMORROW AND MORE
WWE will hold a Friday Night Smackdown taping in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena on Friday 1/20/23. Tickets will go on sale 11/16. With Nigel McGuinness' departure, WWE NXT Level Up this past Friday was called by Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah. Our friends at Ringside Collectibles are...
UWN TAPING TV TOMORROW WITH GANGREL, CARLITO & MORE, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING
The United Wrestling Network's next Championship Wrestling TV taping will be tomorrow, Tuesday 10/18 at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, CA. The main events for the taping will feature UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Carlito Colon, UWN Heritage Champion Zicky Dice vs. Gangrel, UWV TV Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Bad Dude Tito, UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. Reno Scum plus Willie Mack, Bateman, B-Boy, Danny Limelight, Vipress, and more. Tickets are available at improv.com/irvine/.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*The debuting Bollywood Boyz vs. The Gunn Club. *Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue. *Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Jeremy Prophet & Jessica Leary. *The Butcher and The Blade with the Bunny vs. The Voros Twins. *Jay Lethal & Satnum Singh with Sonjay Dutt...
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser vs Chris Dickinson. *STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open vs. Team Filthy's JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. *Doc Gallows vs Che Cabrera.
AEW ROAD TO CINCY NOW STREAMING, LATEST EDITION OF DARK - ELEVATION & MORE
Tomorrow's edition of AEW Dark will begin streaming at 12 PM Eastern. This week's AEW Road to Cincinnati is now streaming:.
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.
THE ROCK'S 'BLACK ADAM' ARRIVES THIS WEEK IN THEATERS
The Rock's long-awaited DC Comics film Black Adam officially arrives in theaters with its first screenings this Thursday evening. It has been a long road with The Rock first announced as taking on the mantle of the DC anti-hero way back in September 2014, when the original plan was to introduce him as the villain in the Shazam! film series. Johnson lobbied for Black Adam to be introduced in his own film, allowing for two separate franchises to be launched instead.
NXT STARS AT RAW, MEET DOMINIK TODAY, XAVIER REACTS TO THE END OF G4 & MORE
Cora Jade and Cameron Grimes will both be at tonight's Raw. There was talk over the weekend that JBL would be at tonight's taping as well. For those of you in Oklahoma, Dominik Mysterio will be doing a signing in Oklahoma City at the Cricket Wireless store (2505 SW 29th Street) at 10 AM, meeting and taking photos with fans.
10/16 NEW JAPAN STRONG SPOILER RESULTS FROM HOLLYWOOD, CA
New Japan Strong Results 10/16 - The Vermont in Hollywood, CA. Pretty Peter Avalon vs Keita. Avalon gets Keita to tap on to a crab variation at 9 min. JR Kratos & Danny Limelight (Team Filthy) vs Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest. Limelight hits the code red on Quest for the pin.
