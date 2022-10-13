There was a trailer shown at Triplemania: Mexico City over the weekend to the live crowd teasing a Disney+ series featuring all the Marvel Comics-themed luchadors who have been working major events for Lucha Libre AAA in recent months. There's no timetable on when the series could be released, whether it is designed for international audiences only or for the United States as well. AAA has a show this December in Tempe, Arizona at the Mullett Arena with Psycho Clown, Hijo de Vikingo, Sexy Star, Lady Shani, Blue Demon Jr., Vampiro and more already announced.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO