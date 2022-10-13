ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mauinow.com

Maui’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 22 in Wailuku

The Hawai’i Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting its Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 22 at the Central Maui Building of the Boys and Girls Club of America across the street from the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku. Opening Ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. On...
WAILUKU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Maui Visitors and Residents Square Off Starting Here

Maui has great resorts and many of them. It also has a large and much-improved airport, and the Valley Isle succeeded in attracting the most flights (including widebody) to Hawaii of any airport other than Honolulu. But now it has clearly become too much of a good thing. So what happens next and will there ever be a way to make everyone happy?
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

New play structures installed at MEO Head Start preschools

Children attending eight Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool sites are enjoying new play structures in a $506,000 renovation project completed last week. The new play structures are open air with a lower profile and provide for better safety and supervision of children, compared to the old tower structures, some of which were put up as far back as 2005.
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Pay to park: Maui officials will discuss bill to rollout program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui’s paid parking system is shaping up to being next year. The Maui County Council is taking steps to finalize the rollout. South Maui will be the first to test out the Park Maui program, a paid parking program that charges tourists in busy areas. “It’s starting with Lahaina, Wailuku, South Maui […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui lane closures for Oct. 15-21

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Lahaina Cannery to host annual Spooktacular Halloween event, Oct. 29

Lahaina Cannery hosts its annual Spooktacular Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. The free, family friendly event will feature a Brenton and His Bag-O-Tricks Magic strolling through the Cannery, balloon twisting, keiki crafts, trick-or-treating, and be sure to lookout for Cruella De Vil to take photos.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Drugs allegedly found in stolen vehicle; Maui man arrested, warrants issued for two others

An indictment warrant was issued on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for three adults after a vehicle stop conducted last month by Crime Reduction Unit officers in Wailuku. During the incident at around 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2022, officers observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, and a police canine alerted authorities to possible drugs inside, according to department reports.
WAILUKU, HI

