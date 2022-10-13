Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Maui’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 22 in Wailuku
The Hawai’i Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting its Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 22 at the Central Maui Building of the Boys and Girls Club of America across the street from the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku. Opening Ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. On...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Maui Visitors and Residents Square Off Starting Here
Maui has great resorts and many of them. It also has a large and much-improved airport, and the Valley Isle succeeded in attracting the most flights (including widebody) to Hawaii of any airport other than Honolulu. But now it has clearly become too much of a good thing. So what happens next and will there ever be a way to make everyone happy?
mauinow.com
New play structures installed at MEO Head Start preschools
Children attending eight Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool sites are enjoying new play structures in a $506,000 renovation project completed last week. The new play structures are open air with a lower profile and provide for better safety and supervision of children, compared to the old tower structures, some of which were put up as far back as 2005.
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
Pay to park: Maui officials will discuss bill to rollout program
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui’s paid parking system is shaping up to being next year. The Maui County Council is taking steps to finalize the rollout. South Maui will be the first to test out the Park Maui program, a paid parking program that charges tourists in busy areas. “It’s starting with Lahaina, Wailuku, South Maui […]
mauinow.com
Pulelehua developer to prioritize affordable units in first phase of West Maui project
Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the Maui County Council is in receipt of Bill 152, that will help to subsidize shovel-ready development of 100 affordable units in Pulelehua, planned for West Maui. “I am excited to share this good news for West Maui working families,” said Mayor Victorino in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County taxpayers can expect to benefit from $73M in energy cost-savings program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County has a new 20-year contract to save taxpayer money by reducing energy, water and fuel usage. The county announced Friday it’s partnering with Johnson Controls on a campaign to save the county $73 million by improving energy at 141 county locations. With the program,...
mauinow.com
Maui lane closures for Oct. 15-21
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
mauinow.com
Lahaina Cannery to host annual Spooktacular Halloween event, Oct. 29
Lahaina Cannery hosts its annual Spooktacular Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. The free, family friendly event will feature a Brenton and His Bag-O-Tricks Magic strolling through the Cannery, balloon twisting, keiki crafts, trick-or-treating, and be sure to lookout for Cruella De Vil to take photos.
hawaiinewsnow.com
When a shark bite victim needed help, this 12-year-old jumped in with life-saving treatment
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sept. 3 was a normal Saturday for Emma-lee McCord, 12, who was hanging out with friends at Paia Youth and Cultural Center. And then suddenly, everything changed. “This girl ran over there screaming, ‘Help! Help! We need first aid!’” Emma said. A visitor from...
mauinow.com
Drugs allegedly found in stolen vehicle; Maui man arrested, warrants issued for two others
An indictment warrant was issued on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for three adults after a vehicle stop conducted last month by Crime Reduction Unit officers in Wailuku. During the incident at around 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2022, officers observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, and a police canine alerted authorities to possible drugs inside, according to department reports.
