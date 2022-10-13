Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Carol Proctor throws hat in the ring for Ocean City Council election
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A political newcomer is throwing her hat in the ring to be elected to Ocean City Council. Carol Proctor has worked in real estate and banking for the last 25 years. But, she says she’s ready to tackle the challenges and needs of Ocean City.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22
Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
WMDT.com
Delaware ACLU calls election changes a form of voter supression, pushes to engage latino voters head of general elections
DELAWARE- The Delaware ACLU is pushing to get voters registered, ahead of Saturday’s deadline for all eligible voters. They say they have been engaging community members across the state specifically in Sussex county. But they say they have been running into the challenge of voter confusion, as changing rules...
kentchamber.org
UM Shore Regional Health Announces Plans For New Regional Medical Center In Easton
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
Ocean City Today
Alton chosen to be Stephen Decatur’s homecoming king
(Oct. 14, 2022) Cheers erupted last Friday night when Joshua Alton was named Stephen Decatur High School’s Homecoming King. Alton, 17, who was diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Ewing Sarcoma in July 2021, beamed as he sat in his wheelchair on the football field the evening of Oct. 7, flanked by Decatur Principal Tom Sites and Superintendent Lou Taylor.
Changes coming to downtown intersections
At a recent City Council meeting, Milford Public Works Director Mike Svaby told council that changes were coming to downtown Milford intersections. Traffic signals will soon be converted to four-way flashing red rather than operational signals. The changes were part of recommendations from DelDOT as well as a recent study of traffic signals that will be turned over to DelDOT. ... Read More
Augusta Free Press
Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon
There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, Md. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Rep. Candidate speaks out after signs were stolen in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A Delaware State Representative Candidate is speaking out after her campaign signs were stolen in Sussex County. Amy Fresh, independent candidate for the newly formed District 4 House seat, had over a quarter of her signs stolen in the Long Neck, Oak Orchard areas, costing her campaign hundreds of dollars.
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Bay Journal
Salmon farm developer withdraws discharge permit request amid sturgeon concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
wypr.org
University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval
The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
shoredailynews.com
Cendra Williams joins Shore United Bank
Shore United Bank is happy to welcome Cendra Williams to the company as a member of the Business Development team. Cendra joined the Bank in July, bringing her experience as a Business Banking Relationship Manager after having served the local business community at other financial institutions. As Shore United Bank’s...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City beach franchise terminated, owner debarred after non-payment
Final year of 57th to 59th Street contract to be auctioned. A midtown beach stand parcel will join 14 south-end spots for auction this year after the franchisee failed to come through with overdue payments. Frank “Randy” Dougherty, the owner and proprietor of Randy’s Rentals beach gear stand, came to...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Christmas parade seeks community entries
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company will host and present this year's Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, with the goal to make this year’s event the best ever. Residents, guests, visitors and family members home for the holidays are encouraged to take advantage...
The Dispatch
Police Arrest Newark Man Following Fatal Shooting
NEWARK – A Newark, Md., man was arrested on murder and assault charges last week following a fatal shooting in Worcester County. On Saturday, Maryland State Police arrested Boris Wade Connor, 18, of Newark, Md., for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that took place in the 6700 block of Basket Switch Road in Newark. The victim has since been identified as Kamron Michael Lucas, 34, of Newark, Md.
