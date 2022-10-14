ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xJQl_0iY3dqrc00
  • Companies

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday turned down Novartis' (NOVN.S) bid to block the launch of generic versions of the company's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya in a dispute with China's HEC Pharm Co Ltd (1558.HK) and other generic drugmakers.

Novartis had asked the justices to suspend a lower court's ruling that lifted a ban on generic versions of Gilenya, the Switzerland-based company's third highest-selling drug last year with $2.8 billion in sales.

Novartis sued HEC and more than a dozen other generic drugmakers, accusing them of patent infringement, in Delaware federal court after they applied for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Gilenya generics.

Novartis settled with some of the drugmakers it had sued, allowing for some Gilenya generics before a key patent's 2027 expiration. Companies that settled with Novartis included India-based Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS), Pennsylvania-based Viatris Inc's (VTRS.O) Mylan Pharmaceuticals and privately held Canada-based Apotex Inc.

The FDA in 2010 approved Gilenya, a once-daily pill used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system. Novartis said in September that it expects to lose $300 million in sales for the rest of 2022 if the Gilenya generics are launched.

The patent-focused U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in June that a key Novartis patent for Gilenya was invalid.

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, granting a request by Novartis on Sept. 29, temporarily prevented the Federal Circuit from issuing a mandate as planned on Oct. 4 to lift a federal judge's injunction that blocked generic versions of Gilenya based on the Novartis patent claims.

Roberts acted after Novartis said that green-lighting the generics would hurt the company in "ways that could be impossible to calculate at an after-the-fact damages trial" and that it was likely to win a Supreme Court appeal of the underlying case.

HEC told the Supreme Court that Novartis makes $3.8 million per day from Gilenya sales in the United States alone.

"If Novartis does not prevail in this Court, it will improperly extract $3.8 million from payors and patients every day its requested stay remains in effect," HEC said. "And not one penny of those improper monopoly revenues will be recoverable from Novartis by anyone."

A spokesperson for Novartis said the company will "continue to vigorously defend the validity of the Gilenya patent" and plans to petition the high court to review the Federal Circuit's decision.

Representatives for HEC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington and Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chris Reese, Grant McCool and Deepa Babington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Reach him at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 2

Related
protocol.com

The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230

Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

Drug recall: These supplements are secretly hiding erectile dysfunction drugs

Wonder Pill is the latest dietary supplement subject to a recall after testing found the medicine contains an undeclared erectile dysfunction drug. The drug in question is tadalafil, an ingredient that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil, the generic name for Cialis, is part of a family of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The drug can interact with other medications that customers might take to treat heart illness, leading to potentially fatal side effects.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent

A judge said DOJ can't force alleged foreign agents to retroactively disclose their lobbying work. Judge James Boasberg said he was bound by longstanding federal appeals court precedent. The decision could impair the Justice Department's ability to police covert foreign influence. The Justice Department suffered a setback Wednesday in its...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now

Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

BOMBSHELL! Pfizer exec admits vax never tested to stop transmissions

During a European Union Parliament meeting an executive from Pfizer admitted her company had no proof the vaccines prevented COVID when they released the drug to the public. Don't believe us? Here's the video. Here's the full report:. During a hearing today on the European Union’s COVID-19 response, Pfizer’s president...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NIH Director's Blog

Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial

In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Pfizer's Executive Says European COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Negotiations Did Not Happen Over Text Message

A Pfizer Inc PFE executive has "categorically" ruled out that the pharma giant's chief executive agreed on the European COVID-19 contract via mobile phone text messages. The executive was involved in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission. The European Commission signed a third contract with BioNTech SE BNTX and Pfizer for an additional 1.8 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Moderna’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Elicits Superior Antibody Responses

Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which includes 25 micrograms each of messenger RNAs from the Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron B.1.1.529 variants of SARS-CoV-2, elicited antibody responses that were superior to those elicited by the original vaccine. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine containing the Omicron variant elicited superior neutralizing antibody responses against...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

This Acid Found In Cannabis Is 'Much More Potent Than Cannabinoids,' Says 'Father Of Cannabis Research' Dr. Raphael Mechoulam

Professor Raphael Mechoulam, also known as the “father of cannabis research,” revealed his latest discovery, cannabidiolic acid methyl ester (EPM301), in 2020. The introduction of this new, patented compound (synthetic, fully stable acid-based cannabinoid molecules) caused a wave of excitement around the future of medicinal cannabis. The compound...
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘No plans’ to tighten law on cannabis, says No 10

The government has “no plans” to change the law relating to cannabis, Downing Street has said.The announcement amounts to a slapdown to home secretary Suella Braverman, who over the weekend let it be known she was “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from class B to class A.The move would put cannabis on the same level as substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin, increasing the maximum sentence for possession from five to seven years in prison.But prime minister Liz Truss’s official spokesperson today said: “There are no plans to change the laws around cannabis.“Our priority is...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Pfizer's chief commercial officer says that although the company developed its Covid-19 vaccine with many remote employees, working in person is 'critical' to office culture

Nearly 2 years after the company helped to develop the Covid vaccine, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said it's time to get back to the office. Though many worked from home during the vaccine's development, Pfizer's culture was "banked" from years of in-person work, she said. Some companies have recently faced backlash...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

626K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy