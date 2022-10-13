Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
Dallas Rideshare Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of SMU StudentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Golden Boy Coffee & Wine Bar serves drinks on The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano
Trey Suire opened Golden Boy Coffee & Wine Bar in February 2021 on The Boardwalk at Granite Park. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Trey Suire opened Golden Boy Coffee & Wine Bar in Plano last year, he wielded decades of industry experience as well as a lifetime affinity for coffee. “I’ve...
Longtime friends promote empowerment at female-friendly shop at Honest-1 Auto Care
Longtime friends Kimera Shepler (left) and Robin Mainer (right) are co-franchise owners of Honest-1 Auto Care's Castle Hills location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) At Honest-1 Auto Care, franchise owners Robin Mainer and Kimera Shepler want women to feel comfortable and empowered. The longtime friends became franchise owners of the Castle Hills...
Spenga to bring its specialized fitness studio to Plano
Spenga offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Spenga, which offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout, is expected to open in January 2023 in Plano. A soft opening will be scheduled mid-month with a grand opening expected at the end of January. The fitness studio will be located at 3400 Preston Road, Ste. 215, in Plano. Discounted memberships are now available for founding members. 972-559-3204. https://planotx.spenga.com.
KSAT 12
Fort Worth man called ‘Edward Scissorhands’ after secretly trimming neighbors’ trees, report says
FORT WORTH, Texas – A man in a Fort Worth neighborhood is reportedly sneaking around in the middle of the night wrecking havoc, but maybe not in a way you would expect. Neighbors told CBS DFW last week that he is secretly trimming their trees, and they’re referring to him as “Edward Scissorhands.”
Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City
Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
Colorado-based restaurant Birdcall to open first Texas location in Lake Highlands
Birdcall's deluxe chicken sandwich features crispy chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce and buttermilk herb mayo, according to its website. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall plans to open in summer 2023 at 9634 Audelia Road in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The restaurant, which is replacing an old Chase Bank, serves a variety of made-to-order chicken sandwiches, salads, gluten-free chicken nuggets, french fries and tater tots. The menu also features cocktails and local brews on tap. Specialties include the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, The Rancher Chicken Sandwich and the Buffalo Chicken Salad. The Denver-based restaurant also has locations in Colorado and Arizona. No phone number is available for this location. www.eatbirdcall.com.
dallasexpress.com
Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
Caddo Office Reimagined adding more private office suites in Plano
The first Caddo Office in Plano is located at 8105 Rasor Blvd. (Community Impact staff) Caddo Office Reimagined is slated to open its second Plano location Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane. This will be the company's eighth location in North Texas. Its existing Plano location is at 8105 Rasor Blvd. Caddo Office Reimagined offers private office suites to serve small businesses and offices of less than 10 people. 214-286-5550. https://caddooffices.com/locations/mapleshade-office-spaces/
idesignarch.com
Estate-Like Modern Farmhouse In Texas
This urban farmhouse in Dallas, Texas has the feel of a rural estate with board and batten, gabled structures. The 3,200 sq. ft. property was designed by Demesne as a series of small pavilions connected by glass links. The buildings weave their way through the existing trees. The timeless modern...
nypressnews.com
A 19-year-old dog was surrendered at a Dallas shelter. These best friends took her in
DALLAS — Lauren Siler was about to board a plane home to Dallas from Anchorage, Alaska, when she first spotted the frosted face of a senior pup in desperate need. “I saw her sweet little face sitting in her poor little kennel,” Lauren said. The dog was featured...
America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses offering services in Roanoke
America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses opened a new location in Roanoke. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) An America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses announced Oct. 17 that its location at 1212 N. Hwy. 377, Ste. 105, Roanoke, is now open. The new location sells a variety of eyeglasses and contacts, while Texas Vision Associates provides comprehensive eye exams. The 4,200-square-foot space underwent $388,000 in renovations, which started June 1, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses has more than 1,200 stores in 44 states. 817-837-5891. www.americasbest.com.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening date for new store in Plano
H-E-B opened its Frisco store on Sept. 21. Its Plano store will open Nov. 2. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. This is the Texas-based company's second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its Frisco...
The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare
The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
luxury-houses.net
Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million
39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
Fossil Creek Liquor to offer large selection of wine, spirits on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas
Fossil Creek Liquor, a Dallas-Fort Worth liquor store chain, plans to open a location on Mockingbird Lane. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fossil Creek Liquor plans to open by the end of 2022 at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, according to the tenant. This will be the liquor store chain’s 15th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The liquor store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The community-based chain features fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections.
The best mac and cheese in the world can be found at these Texas restaurants: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great time to be alive as the fall season has settled in with the temperature dropping just a bit to make Texas a little more comfortable and with that comes diners hitting the restaurants hard for some mac and cheese to go with their Texas meats.
keranews.org
Smaller communities in Denton County are feeling the pressure from large population growth
Smaller towns in Denton County have seen some of the most dramatic growth. The population in Prosper, for example, increased by almost 163% from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center. Celina’s population increased by almost 139%, and Aubrey’s population increased by 118%. Earlier...
