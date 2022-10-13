ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Lake Worth police rescue woman being held captive by abuser

LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely-injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which mobilized...
LAKE WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two suspects arrested in connection with Plano Hooters assault, third suspect wanted

PLANO, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by Plano police for attacking the manager of a local Hooters earlier this month. Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall of Fort Worth. Powell was charged with assault bodily injury and riot participation and Marshall was charged with assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Precautionary boil water notice lifted in Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas — The city of Cleburne has lifted their precautionary boil water notice for residents in the northwest portions of the area. Note: The video above was uploaded before the notice was lifted. Officials posted the notice online on Sunday, saying there was a leak in the distribution...
CLEBURNE, TX
WFAA

CLEAR ALERT issued for man missing out of Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has been issuing a CLEAR Alert to help find a man that went missing in Bedford. Police say 32-year-old Thomas Toussaint at about 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. He was on the 2300 block L Don Dodson Drive before he went missing.
BEDFORD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy