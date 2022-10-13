Read full article on original website
5-year-old recovering after being hit by a DART train in Plano, officials say
PLANO, Texas — A 5-year-old is recovering after officials said she was hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train in Plano. DART officials said the incident happened on Oct. 13 at the Parker Road Station in Plano. The child, officials said, walked in front of the train that was traveling northbound.
Resident describes fire that destroyed dozens of vehicles at Central Texas pumpkin patch
TEMPLE, Texas — What was supposed to be a picture day with the pumpkins turned into dozens of families running for their lives. More than 70 cars went up in flames at a pumpkin patch near Temple, Texas. One woman from Granbury was there with her family. “We went...
Former Lake Worth officer sued in fatal shooting of man in 2021, lawsuit says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: the video above is from a Sept. 3, 2021 story covering this shooting. A North Texas family is suing the city of Lake Worth for "wrongful death claims" over allegedly not training its officers properly, which the family says played a factor in an officer-involved shooting last year.
Lake Worth police rescue woman being held captive by abuser
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely-injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which mobilized...
Dallas city councilors give update on the Coyote Management Plan months after 2-year-old was attacked
DALLAS — There have been hundreds of coyote sightings across the Dallas area and people are more vigilant after a 2-year-old was violently attacked by a coyote a few months ago. WFAA spoke with wildlife specialists who said with the population growth in Dallas, and with the new hotline,...
Precautionary boil water notice for part of Texas city
Cleburne officials posted online that there was a leak that led to a loss of water pressure. The notice affects the northwest parts of the city.
North Texas shelters hit capacity as more families experience homelessness; city leaders make plans to add more temporary housing
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Natasha Woods never thought she and her family would be living in a shelter. But they are among hundreds of Fort Worth families experiencing homelessness. "They can hit rock bottom; it can happen to anyone," Woods said. "Beginning of the year, I became homeless with...
Suspect believed to be connected to North Richland Hills homicide fatally shot by Southlake officers, police say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Officers in Southlake shot a suspect during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon after police said he pointed a gun at them. That suspect has since died after being transported to an area hospital. He hasn't been named, but according to investigators, he is 28 years...
Two suspects arrested in connection with Plano Hooters assault, third suspect wanted
PLANO, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by Plano police for attacking the manager of a local Hooters earlier this month. Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall of Fort Worth. Powell was charged with assault bodily injury and riot participation and Marshall was charged with assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.
Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Officer fatally shoots man after 911 call from his mother, Fort Worth police say
In a press release, police said the mother called about her son damaging her house with a hammer. Allegedly, he later pointed a gun at an officer.
Small plane makes emergency landing on Dallas roadway
The plane departed from Snyder and reported engine problems before landing. Area streets were closed and power lines were downed, but officials report no injuries.
More than $200K confiscated during surprise raid at North Texas poker lounge
WATAUGA, Texas — Cellphone video showed some of the tense moments as Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge. It happened on Oct. 9, 2022. Now, the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in court documents and faces illegal gambling charges after an undercover investigation.
Precautionary boil water notice lifted in Cleburne
CLEBURNE, Texas — The city of Cleburne has lifted their precautionary boil water notice for residents in the northwest portions of the area. Note: The video above was uploaded before the notice was lifted. Officials posted the notice online on Sunday, saying there was a leak in the distribution...
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
Texas man recovering from dog attack
A Dallas man is healing after his vacation to Galveston ended when he was attacked by two dogs. The incident happened outside his home on the island.
The 15 largest cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex all budgeted more money for police this year
DALLAS — The start of October isn't just the start of fall. It's also the start of a new fiscal year, when the cities and states across the country set their new annual budgets. Also pressing at the moment in the worlds of governments? November midterm elections that are...
CLEAR ALERT issued for man missing out of Bedford
BEDFORD, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has been issuing a CLEAR Alert to help find a man that went missing in Bedford. Police say 32-year-old Thomas Toussaint at about 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. He was on the 2300 block L Don Dodson Drive before he went missing.
DFW weather: Fall temperatures are here, along with a winter chill
Some North Texas counties could see low temperatures in the 30s on Wednesday. Here's the latest.
Get those jackets out: Freeze warning for many in North Texas. DFW will be in the 30s.
DALLAS — You're not reading this wrong: A Freeze Warning in place for surrounding areas of North Texas through Wednesday morning, as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s overnight. Locations under the warning, which include counties near the Red River and into East Texas, may experience the...
