ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Bad Bunny dominates American Music Award nominations

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTXiH_0iY3c6gA00

LOS ANGELES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny landed the most nominations for this year's American Music Awards, leading fellow rapper Drake and pop superstars Beyonce and Taylor Swift on the list of contenders unveiled on Thursday.

Bad Bunny received a total of eight AMA nominations and will compete for artist of the year against British singers Adele and Harry Styles and Canadian musician The Weeknd.

Drake, Beyonce and Swift also are in the running for artist of the year and received six nominations each.

The nominations are based on performances on the Billboard music charts, streaming and album sales, radio play and social media engagement.

Winners will be determined by fan votes and will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. The event will be televised live on Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) ABC network.

Bad Bunny's other nods included favorite male pop artist, favorite music video and favorite touring artist. The singer set a record this year for the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist in history. His album "Un Verano Sin Ti" just topped the Billboard charts for a 13th week.

If Bad Bunny wins all eight awards he is eligible for, he would tie 1980s superstars Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMA wins in a single year.

Organizers added a category this year for favorite K-pop artist. Contenders are BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow X Together and Twice.

First-time AMA nominees included rapper Jack Harlow, K-pop band BLACKPINK and Scandinavian DJ group Swedish House Mafia.

In country music categories, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are among the nominees for favorite male country artist. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert will compete for favorite female country artist.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
OK! Magazine

Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'

Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Plunging Yellow Silk Top For CMT Artists Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12. The gorgeous singer rocked the red carpet in an absolutely stunning look. Kelsea has upped her fashion game big time over the last several years, and she proved it once again at this event. For the red carpet, Kelsea wore a yellow silk plunging button up top paired with a matching side wrap skirt. The 29-year-old’s look was complete with gorgeous makeup, which featured dramatic smokey eyes, black nail polish, and natural lip gloss. Her blonde hair was styled in long wavy locks, which went perfectly with the full look, which almost resembled a posh, out of the shower with silk robe vibe. She rocked strappy sandals and showed off her toned legs with a thigh high slit as she hit the red carpet for the event. Finally, Kelsea accessorized with sparkling gold flower earrings and two statement rings to complete her outfit.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Hilary Swank, 48, reveals the due date for her 'miracle' twins

Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she is pregnant with twins. And soon after the Million Dollar Baby actress said in a preview for Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she is expecting the children on April 16. The 48-year-old actress also...
Reuters

Reuters

626K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy