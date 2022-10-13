Bad Bunny dominates American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny landed the most nominations for this year's American Music Awards, leading fellow rapper Drake and pop superstars Beyonce and Taylor Swift on the list of contenders unveiled on Thursday.

Bad Bunny received a total of eight AMA nominations and will compete for artist of the year against British singers Adele and Harry Styles and Canadian musician The Weeknd.

Drake, Beyonce and Swift also are in the running for artist of the year and received six nominations each.

The nominations are based on performances on the Billboard music charts, streaming and album sales, radio play and social media engagement.

Winners will be determined by fan votes and will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. The event will be televised live on Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) ABC network.

Bad Bunny's other nods included favorite male pop artist, favorite music video and favorite touring artist. The singer set a record this year for the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist in history. His album "Un Verano Sin Ti" just topped the Billboard charts for a 13th week.

If Bad Bunny wins all eight awards he is eligible for, he would tie 1980s superstars Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMA wins in a single year.

Organizers added a category this year for favorite K-pop artist. Contenders are BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow X Together and Twice.

First-time AMA nominees included rapper Jack Harlow, K-pop band BLACKPINK and Scandinavian DJ group Swedish House Mafia.

In country music categories, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are among the nominees for favorite male country artist. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert will compete for favorite female country artist.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Richard Pullin

