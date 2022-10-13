Read full article on original website
Caddo Office Reimagined adding more private office suites in Plano
The first Caddo Office in Plano is located at 8105 Rasor Blvd. (Community Impact staff) Caddo Office Reimagined is slated to open its second Plano location Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane. This will be the company's eighth location in North Texas. Its existing Plano location is at 8105 Rasor Blvd. Caddo Office Reimagined offers private office suites to serve small businesses and offices of less than 10 people. 214-286-5550. https://caddooffices.com/locations/mapleshade-office-spaces/
Dallas County mailing out 2022 property tax statements
The Dallas County Tax Office is offering citizens several payment channels to make their property tax payments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas County has started sending 2022 property tax statements to residents through the mail, according to a press release. According to officials, the first batch of statements was sent Oct....
Denton County bond to advance regional connector
A Denton County bond will help advance this portion of the Outer Loop. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Frisco residents in Denton County will see a $650 million bond election on the Nov. 8 ballot, with a portion of that funding allocated to advance the Outer Loop regional freeway. County commissioners voted...
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
Tarrant County to begin issuing remote marriage licenses
Tarrant County couples can now get their marriage license on a video call. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Tarrant County can now get their marriage license in a virtual meeting. Starting Oct. 17, the Tarrant County Clerk’s Office will offer remote marriage licenses, according to an Oct. 14 press release....
Colorado-based restaurant Birdcall to open first Texas location in Lake Highlands
Birdcall's deluxe chicken sandwich features crispy chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce and buttermilk herb mayo, according to its website. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall plans to open in summer 2023 at 9634 Audelia Road in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The restaurant, which is replacing an old Chase Bank, serves a variety of made-to-order chicken sandwiches, salads, gluten-free chicken nuggets, french fries and tater tots. The menu also features cocktails and local brews on tap. Specialties include the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, The Rancher Chicken Sandwich and the Buffalo Chicken Salad. The Denver-based restaurant also has locations in Colorado and Arizona. No phone number is available for this location. www.eatbirdcall.com.
Meow Wolf sets town hall meetings in Fort Worth, Grapevine
Meow Wolf's Grapevine Mills location will open at the former location of a Bed Bath & Beyond inside the mall. (Rendering courtesy Meow Wolf) Meow Wolf, which is slated to open in Grapevine Mills next year, has scheduled two town hall sessions to meet with the public. Kelly Schwartz, a...
Coppell City Council considers adding deceleration lane on SH 121 frontage road
Coppell City Council heard plans during their Oct. 11 work session for a request to add a deceleration lane along a portion of the SH 121 frontage road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Coppell City Council heard plans during their Oct. 11 work session for a request to add a deceleration lane along a portion of the SH 121 frontage road.
Fort Worth approves $2.3B budget, sets decreased tax rate
The Fort Worth City Council approved a budget that added 14 positions to staff Station No. 45, which is located in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The city of Fort Worth approved a $2.3 billion budget and a decreased tax rate during the Sept. 27 meeting...
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening date for new store in Plano
H-E-B opened its Frisco store on Sept. 21. Its Plano store will open Nov. 2. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. This is the Texas-based company's second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its Frisco...
Fossil Creek Liquor to offer large selection of wine, spirits on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas
Fossil Creek Liquor, a Dallas-Fort Worth liquor store chain, plans to open a location on Mockingbird Lane. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fossil Creek Liquor plans to open by the end of 2022 at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, according to the tenant. This will be the liquor store chain’s 15th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The liquor store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The community-based chain features fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections.
Highland Village City Council continues to discuss comprehensive plan
Highland Village City Council continued to discuss the city's proposed comprehensive plan updates on Oct. 11. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Highland Village City Council continued discussion over the city’s comprehensive plan updates during its Oct. 11 meeting. Tuesday’s discussion focused on defining future allowable uses for two of the six...
Old Town Lewisville grows with more housing options
Businesses continue to open in Old Town Lewisville. (Destine Gibson/ Community Impact) Old Town Lewisville has seen immense changes since the 1800s, and city officials continue to work to grow and develop the area. While revitalization efforts in Old Town Lewisville have been ongoing for nearly 25 years, the area...
Plano ISD turns to voters to set property tax rate, approve nearly $1.5B worth of capital projects
Six graders warm up during a pre-athletics class at Haggard Middle School, which would be replaced if voters approve the issuance of bonds on Proposition B. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Wording on Plano ISD’s five propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot offers little explanation beyond the legalese required by state law....
Wells Fargo to open new branch bank in Lantana
Wells Fargo is set to open a new branch bank in Lantana. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wells Fargo is opening a new branch bank in Lantana. The new location will be located at 3701 FM 407. Wells Fargo could not confirm an opening date, but construction is set to begin Nov. 1 and complete on March 3, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. www.wellsfargo.com.
Two Argyle roads to close due to railroad maintenance
Crawford Road and Old Justin Road will be closed at various times from Oct. 18-23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Crawford Road and Old Justin Road will be closed at times throughout Oct. 18-23 as crews continue to work on railroad crossings, according to town of Argyle officials. The Old Justin Road...
Northwest ISD files construction plans for expansion of two Fort Worth elementary schools
O.A. Peterson Elementary School is one of two Northwest ISD schools in Fort Worth that will undergo $1.9 million in renovations before next school year. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Northwest ISD will start two building projects, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. O.A. Peterson Elementary School...
Here are updates on 5 food-related businesses operating in Richardson
The Brass Tap opened its newest location at CityLine in Richardson on Aug. 16. (Courtesy The Brass Tap) From pizza to cold-smoked meats, here are the latest updates on five places to get food in Richardson. 1. Pizza Stop opened Sept. 14 in Richardson at 4251 E. Renner Road. According...
Hope’s Door New Beginning Center provides domestic violence victims with emergency shelter, resources, advocacy
The organization has an emergency shelter in Plano. The Plano emergency shelter can accommodate 25 women and their children. (Courtesy Hope’s Door New Beginning Center) Christina Coultas, CEO of Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, said people call the organization’s hotline for a variety of reasons. “It could...
Supplement store GNC to offer vitamins, sports nutrition products at Roanoke location
National retail store GNC is bringing a location to the Roanoke Crossing shopping center in Roanoke. (Courtesy GNC) Supplement retailer GNC is planning a new store at the Roanoke Crossing shopping center, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Documents show a renovation started Oct. 1 and is slated to conclude Dec. 12 with an estimated cost of $129,000. The 1,419-square-foot location will be at 1224 US 377, Ste. 203, Roanoke. The store carries health- and nutrition-related products, including vitamins, minerals and sports nutrition products. An opening date has not been announced. 877-462-4700. www.gnc.com.
