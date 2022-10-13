ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Caddo Office Reimagined adding more private office suites in Plano

The first Caddo Office in Plano is located at 8105 Rasor Blvd. (Community Impact staff) Caddo Office Reimagined is slated to open its second Plano location Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane. This will be the company's eighth location in North Texas. Its existing Plano location is at 8105 Rasor Blvd. Caddo Office Reimagined offers private office suites to serve small businesses and offices of less than 10 people. 214-286-5550. https://caddooffices.com/locations/mapleshade-office-spaces/
PLANO, TX
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Colorado-based restaurant Birdcall to open first Texas location in Lake Highlands

Birdcall's deluxe chicken sandwich features crispy chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce and buttermilk herb mayo, according to its website. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall plans to open in summer 2023 at 9634 Audelia Road in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The restaurant, which is replacing an old Chase Bank, serves a variety of made-to-order chicken sandwiches, salads, gluten-free chicken nuggets, french fries and tater tots. The menu also features cocktails and local brews on tap. Specialties include the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, The Rancher Chicken Sandwich and the Buffalo Chicken Salad. The Denver-based restaurant also has locations in Colorado and Arizona. No phone number is available for this location. www.eatbirdcall.com.
DALLAS, TX
Fossil Creek Liquor to offer large selection of wine, spirits on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas

Fossil Creek Liquor, a Dallas-Fort Worth liquor store chain, plans to open a location on Mockingbird Lane. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fossil Creek Liquor plans to open by the end of 2022 at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, according to the tenant. This will be the liquor store chain’s 15th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The liquor store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The community-based chain features fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections.
DALLAS, TX
Plano ISD turns to voters to set property tax rate, approve nearly $1.5B worth of capital projects

Six graders warm up during a pre-athletics class at Haggard Middle School, which would be replaced if voters approve the issuance of bonds on Proposition B. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Wording on Plano ISD’s five propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot offers little explanation beyond the legalese required by state law....
PLANO, TX
Wells Fargo to open new branch bank in Lantana

Wells Fargo is set to open a new branch bank in Lantana. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wells Fargo is opening a new branch bank in Lantana. The new location will be located at 3701 FM 407. Wells Fargo could not confirm an opening date, but construction is set to begin Nov. 1 and complete on March 3, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. www.wellsfargo.com.
LANTANA, TX
Northwest ISD files construction plans for expansion of two Fort Worth elementary schools

O.A. Peterson Elementary School is one of two Northwest ISD schools in Fort Worth that will undergo $1.9 million in renovations before next school year. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Northwest ISD will start two building projects, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. O.A. Peterson Elementary School...
FORT WORTH, TX
Hope’s Door New Beginning Center provides domestic violence victims with emergency shelter, resources, advocacy

The organization has an emergency shelter in Plano. The Plano emergency shelter can accommodate 25 women and their children. (Courtesy Hope’s Door New Beginning Center) Christina Coultas, CEO of Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, said people call the organization’s hotline for a variety of reasons. “It could...
PLANO, TX
Supplement store GNC to offer vitamins, sports nutrition products at Roanoke location

National retail store GNC is bringing a location to the Roanoke Crossing shopping center in Roanoke. (Courtesy GNC) Supplement retailer GNC is planning a new store at the Roanoke Crossing shopping center, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Documents show a renovation started Oct. 1 and is slated to conclude Dec. 12 with an estimated cost of $129,000. The 1,419-square-foot location will be at 1224 US 377, Ste. 203, Roanoke. The store carries health- and nutrition-related products, including vitamins, minerals and sports nutrition products. An opening date has not been announced. 877-462-4700. www.gnc.com.
ROANOKE, TX
