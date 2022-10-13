Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after woman killed, 2 men wounded in Boston shooting
Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed and two men were wounded in a shooting in Boston on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Dorchester’s Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
WCVB
Woman killed, 2 men injured in triple shooting in Boston
BOSTON — A 24-year-old woman was killed and two men injured in a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston police said the three victims were shot at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street intersection just before 9 p.m. Investigators were focusing around a convenience...
ABC6.com
6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
iheart.com
Police investigating Worcester shooting that left six victims injured after possible party
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured on Saturday morning. Police responded to a warehouse at 88 Webster Street just after 3 a.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Salem man, killed in motorcycle crash in Beverly, was identified
BEVERLY, Mass. — A 41-year-old Salem man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly on Sunday morning. According to Beverly Police Department, crews responded to the area of 46 Mckay Street just before 2 a.m. where they located the motorcycle on its side after it appeared to have struck the utility pole and the driver, Michael Abraham 41, of Salem, laying on the ground.
Police: Man accused of scattering x-rated photos at MBTA station also wanted on lewdness charges
BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly scattering numerous inappropriate photos at an MBTA station Thursday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station at 9:00 p.m. for a man who spread out “numerous x-rated photographs on the ground.”. The tasteless crime landed the man...
westernmassnews.com
Police: Suspect wanted in connection to breaking and entering in a Boston neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston Police is turning to the public for help in identifying the suspect wanted in connection to a breaking and entering in a residential neighborhood. The incident occurred in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton on October 8. According to a picture released by the department,...
“A misunderstanding:” 8-year-old child found safe after reported kidnapping, police say
BOSTON — Police in Boston said the 8-year-old Asian boy and van were located safe after investigating this as a possible kidnapping on Thursday afternoon. Police called this incident a ‘misunderstanding.’. “Thank you to the individuals who saw something and said something,” Boston police said in a tweet....
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child
Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
Brookline fires police chief after 'sustained' harassment allegations
BROOKLINE - Brookline's Select Board fired Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez on Friday after an independent investigation found "multiple admitted, corroborated and sustained allegations of sexual harassment against female employees" in the police department.A statement from the town said the vote to terminate Gonzalez, who was sworn in as chief in June, was unanimous. Gonzalez was placed on paid administrative leave in August after the town learned of multiple allegations against him.A 130-page report from a Quincy-based firm detailed the allegations against Gonzalez. It described how even before being sworn in as chief, an employee said Gonzalez sent "bizarre" messages to her...
Police identify young man killed in Needham crash
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Police have identified the young man who was killed in a crash in Needham on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane just before 4:30 p.m. found the drivers in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Needham police.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
Car split in half after driver smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop
WORCESTER, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after the car they were driving smashed through a Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester late Thursday night, leaving behind a trail of serious damage. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Gold Star Boulevard just...
nbcboston.com
FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton
The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation. "We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.
31-year-old Dorchester man arrested on drug, gun charges
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced that a Dorchester man was arraigned on several charges after an executed search warrant on his home. Anthony Mucci, 31, was arrested after the Boston Drug Control Unit found a loaded firearm, ammunition, a tactical body armor vest, heat sealers, plastic baggies, and $28,500 in cash in after searching Mucci’s home.
Family emotionally describes 2-year-old’s death as Boston driver sits trial
The family and caretaker of a South Boston toddler killed by a car in 2018 delivered emotional testimony from the witness stand Tuesday, describing the fatal car crash and the moment they learned the young boy had died, at the trial of the driver charged with causing the collision. Suffolk...
