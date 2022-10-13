ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova discuss Strictly elimination

Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Strictly Come Dancing star Matt Goss has said he wished “he could still go in the rehearsal studio” following his exit from the show on Sunday (October 16). The Bros frontman, who was partnered with Nadiya Bychkova, became the third celebrity to be...
Emmerdale hints at Aaron Dingle's exit in 50th anniversary episode

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has set up Aaron Dingle's upcoming departure from the village. The popular character returned this month to make amends with his sister Liv, announcing to his loved ones that he was back for good. Despite this, viewers know that Aaron's comeback is only temporary. Actor Danny...
Miriam Margolyes swears about Jeremy Hunt on BBC Radio 4

This is brilliant and credit to the BBC for leaving it up unedited - enjoy !. Yes she was the champagne luvvie that wished Boris Johnson dead when he was in the hospital with Covid. I don't know why producers keep falling for this, she has done it multiple times...
Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"

Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!

I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
Coronation Street's Ryan Russell responds to co-star exit

Coronation Street star Ryan Russell has opened up about his feelings regarding co-star Nathan Graham’s exit from the show. In an interview with Inside Soap, the actor revealed what his thoughts are on his co-star’s departure. “It’s sad because we came into Corrie together three years ago and...
Hollyoaks (Tony)

Finally, Tony Hutchinson is getting a story, about time. Nick Pickard is a fantastic and sexy actor, so I am glad he is getting his own story at last. Tony is one of my favourite character on Hollyoaks, so, I am please about this.
Noel Duggan dies aged 73

The founding member of Clannad passed away “suddenly” in Donegal on Saturday evening. (Source: BBC). Sad news. Saw them a couple of times, once on their own tour and more recently when they supported Mary Black the year before the pandemic.
EastEnders and Emmerdale win big at the Inside Soap Awards 2022

The Inside Soap Awards are back with an in-person ceremony this year, in time to celebrate 30 years of Inside Soap magazine. The prestigious soap awards returned wto a physical ceremony tonight (October 17) after being held virtually over the last two years. EastEnders and Emmerdale won big this year,...
Not happy with Call backs format

Too much like X-Factor - guest mentors/judges. Much prefer previous battle rounds and then knock outs.
No more Matt. Who's next in danger?

I’m thinking James too - his foxtrot could easily be a dull number (I don’t think it’ll be on Hamza’s level). Again nobody is safe, now both Fleur and Kym fell in the DO with decent but middle of the leaderboard territory scores. I think James...
VIDEO: Week 4 Rehearsals With Songs

Video link: https://twitter.com/EntertainOdds/status/1581185101391888384. She does, and she deserves more attention from the voters. She does, and she deserves more attention from the voters. She hasn’t been in the bottom two yet so how much more attention can she reasonably expect?. Posts: 16,601. Forum Member. ✭✭. 15/10/22 - 08:08 #6.
Week 5 (Centenary Week) dance predictions/reveals

Fleur & Vito - ? (MUST be latin) Hamza & Jowita - ? (MUST be ballroom) Kym & Graziano - ? (prob ballroom) Tyler & Dianne - ? (MUST be ballroom) Will & Nancy - ? (prob ballroom) If Tony gets through and has to do Match of the Bloomin...
Emmerdale star James Hooton responds to huge Sam Dingle cliffhanger

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired another shock cliffhanger, with Sam Dingle's life now hanging in the balance after a cow stampede. Monday's episode saw the cows at Moira Dingle's farm become spooked by the ongoing storm, leading to a dangerous situation as they escaped. When Sam and Nate Robinson...
MAFS UK star Adrian Sanderson reveals it “kicks off" in reunion episode

Married at First Sight UK star Adrian Sanderson has claimed that things "kick-off" in the special reunion episode that will air tonight. Sanderson, who was partnered with Thomas Hartley, put up a Q&A on his Instagram Stories, where someone asked him "Was the reunion torture? It looks like it." Sanderson...
Emmerdale's anniversary death horror and 8 more big soap moments for next week

Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every week Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: A storm is brewing on Kim and Will's wedding day. (Sunday at 7pm on ITV) Emmerdale...

