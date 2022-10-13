ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

What Is Passive Investing?

By Kiplinger Staff
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AG9Kt_0iY3Z9mw00

When it comes to saving money for the long term – that is, ten years or more – investing your money usually delivers better returns than simply saving it up as cash in the bank. This is why any workplace pension you have, for example, will at least partly be invested in the stock market, and most of the rest will be in bonds.

Most of us don’t have the time, patience or enthusiasm needed to research, buy, and sell individual shares for our own portfolios. This is why most people hand their money to a fund manager to do it for them – the fund manager gathers the money together and invests it in a portfolio of shares. This is known as “active management”.

So far, so good.

When you invest money with an active fund manager , you want to know that they are using their skill to deliver you the best return they can. In the jargon, you want to know that they can deliver “alpha”.

So if your fund manager is investing in big U.S.-listed stocks, for example, you would probably want to compare the returns the fund gives you with those of the S&P 500. You’d use the S&P as a “benchmark” – a figure that you’d expect the manager to beat over time.

This is where we hit a snag. Because the reality is that a majority of active fund managers struggle to beat their benchmarks – whatever they are – over any decent length of time. That’s partly because they also charge relatively high fees, which they have to earn back before you see any return yourself.

This is where passive investing comes in. Passive funds don’t try to beat a benchmark, they just try to track it. So a passive fund investing in U.S. stocks might just buy all the stocks in the S&P 500 in the same proportion as the index.

Because this isn’t very labor intensive and can be automated, the fees are lower too. So most of the time, an investor will get a better return - and pay less for the privilege - by opting for passive rather than active management.

There are some potential downsides though – to learn more about them, sign up for our Investing Weekly e-newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
msn.com

Classic 60/40 investing strategy sees worst return in 100 years. How about 40/60?

Rules of thumb in investing appear to no longer apply in the carnage of 2022 in financial markets. Advocates for the 60/40 portfolio split, designed to capture the upside of stocks, but offer investors downside protection in bonds, have seen the classic investment strategy collapse this year in striking fashion.
CNET

The Stock Market Is a Hot Mess. 5 Experts Predict What's Next

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Investors were left spinning again this week as the stock market dropped into bear territory once more. Global uncertainty, high inflation and rate hikes have marked a dizzying year for the market.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise

Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy