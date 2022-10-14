Gainesville man drove away while pumping gas, hits officer with gas line

ALEXANDER PEREZ

A Gainesville man pumping gas Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Oakwood drove off, clotheslining a police officer with the gas line, according to warrants.

Alexander Perez, 26, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer among other charges after a chase.

The case started about a week ago when an officer tried to stop a car, but the driver fled from the cruiser, Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch said.

Around 4 p.m. Oct. 11, Hatch said the officer saw the same car and driver again at the Mundy Mill Road QuikTrip. Hatch said the officer approached the driver, later identified as Perez, and Perez drove off again.

According to the warrants, Perez drove his car “while actively pumping gas, driving so that the gas pump line with nozzle” clothes-lined the officer on the officer’s neck.

Hatch said the chase went from the QuikTrip and ended at the intersection of McEver Road and Rafe Banks Drive, where Perez allegedly ran a red light and hit another car.

The warrants stated Perez drove at speeds approaching 80 mph in a 45-mph zone.

Hatch said Perez and his passenger Elizabeth Iglesias-Diaz, 30, of Gainesville, were arrested after a brief foot chase. The police chief said the car was confirmed as stolen.

It’s unclear if the officer was injured. Hatch did not release any further information on the case, saying the case is still considered under investigation.

According to the warrants, Perez threw methamphetamine from his pockets while being chased by the officer on foot. Perez also had 36 grams of synthetic marijuana, according to authorities.

Perez also faces charges of obstruction of an officer, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence, among other traffic-related offenses.

Iglesias-Diaz was charged with felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of drug-related objects and leaving the scene of an accident.

Both were booked in to the Hall County Jail, where they remain. Perez has no bond, while Iglesias-Diaz has a $4,800 bond.

No specific attorney information was available for Perez or Iglesias-Diaz from Magistrate Court.