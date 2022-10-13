Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Keep Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Joe Musgrove Believes Dodgers Removing Tyler Anderson In Game 4 Swung Momentum For Padres
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Tyler Anderson was tasked with taking the mound for the biggest start of his career in only a second postseason appearance. It also was the most important game of the...
The secret behind the Padres' turnaround? Manager Bob Melvin ripping them
Mild-mannered Padres manager Bob Melvin lost a bit of his cool with his players in September. Since then, the Padres have been a better team.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reveals His MLB Hall of Famer He Would Have Loved to Have Played With
Just because you are in the midst of the postseason doesn’t mean you can reminisce on your career a bit. That’s exactly what Mookie Betts has done. Last week, Betts took some time out of his schedule, which had been jam-packed with postseason preparation and celebrating his birthday, and gave fans some insight on some fun questions.
FOX Sports
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Dave Roberts is expected back, but Dodgers face other key offseason questions
The Dodgers' collapse against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series could prompt changes, but Dave Roberts is set to return as manager.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
'This is what I dreamed of': One win from NLCS, $300 million 3B Manny Machado has Padres ready to party
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
WOWK
Dodgers have much to contemplate during long winter
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After all their gaudy statistics during the regular season — 111 wins, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner powering the offense — the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared on their way to fulfilling manager Dave Roberts’ spring prediction of another World Series victory. Not...
Phillies Head to San Diego as the Underdogs Once Again
World Series odds have been updated, and most sources give the San Diego Padres a slight edge over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Angels Roster News: Halos Lose a Few Minor Leaguers to Free Agency
They'll test the market this offseason.
Dodgers Postseason: Astros Cheating Can’t Hide Even At A Kings Game
Playing professional sports automatically puts you in the realm of winning at all costs. Whether it’s training, practicing or being gifted you want to excel at your craft no matter what, but nobody likes a cheater. Part of what draws fans to the game is knowing (for the most...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Suffers Grade 2 Sprain; Good To Go For Tonight
Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts revealed the severity of Trea Turner’s injury that he suffered last night. Roberts said that Turner has a grade 2 sprain on his ring finger; however, he remains good to go for game four tonight. Roberts - Trea Turner has a grade 2 sprain of...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Shares About Season’s “Disappointing” Ending
Saturday night’s game has resulted in a loss of words for Dodgers fans, players, and coaches except, Freddie Freeman, who had a few thoughts to share after the loss. Freeman, who joined the team right after the lockout, shared the same end goal as his new teammates: to win a World Series.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0