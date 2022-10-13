Read full article on original website
WATCH: Panthers WR Robbie Anderson Was Kicked Out Of The Game By HIS Coach!
The Carolina Panthers fell short 24-10 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and the problems continue to tack on for the Panthers. The slow start to the 2022 season led to their former HC Matt Rhule getting fired last week, and now wide receiver Robbie Anderson was tossed out of the game by the team's interim HC Steve Wilks. Watch the video(s) below!
Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot To Death At 32
Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at a Muhlenberg Township hospital at 3:15 a.m. after being shot at Legends Bar & Restaurant, the Berks County coroner's office confirmed. Local authorities are ruling Dennard's death as a homicide, WFMZ reports. Dennard had spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and,...
Doug Gottlieb Says Eagles 'Aren't Close to Being the Best Team in the NFL'
Doug Gottlieb: “Second-half points per game the Eagles are [31st] in the NFL [5.8 points]. Some of that has to do with gameplay— they get a big lead in the second quarter and they can be super conservative, but some of it is when it’s off-script it can be a little dicey for Philadelphia. I’m struggling to buy into a team that struggles so much to score in the second half. You’re talking about five points per game in the fourth quarter at HOME. Granted, they’ve won all these games and you’re playing with the lead and it allows your defense to pin their ears back and they can be conservative and not turn it over and that’s why they’re winning games as well, that’s fine. But even in the predictive rankings, if you go to teamrankings.com they’re like the third best, and that’s only because they’re undefeated. They haven’t played one of the top teams in the NFL, they’ve played two teams in the top 10 and they’re 2-0 against them. The Cowboys were the best team they played, but they were playing without their quarterback. I don’t think the Eagles stink, I just don’t think the Eagles are close to being the best team in the NFL, and the second-half scoring issues are a problem and will be a bigger problem when those issues creep into the first half as the season goes on.” (Full Video Above)
Carson Wentz's Injury Status Determined: Report
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly expected to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on his injured right ring finger Monday (October 17), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. "#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of roughly...
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg In Surprise Ceremony
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Patriots owner Robert Kraft is married again after a surprise wedding in New York, according to Page 6. The 81-year-old billionaire tied the knot at Hall des Lumières in Manhattan with longtime girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg, a New York-based ophthalmologist. The two were married in a Jewish ceremony before being introduced to the star-studded crowd as husband and wife.
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Panthers Trade Disgruntled Receiver Robbie Anderson: Report
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (October 17). The trade came hours after Anderson was involved in a shouting match with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the...
Deal Reached to Build This New NFL Stadium: Report
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly reached a deal with Mayor John Cooper to build a new, domed stadium in downtown Nashville, sources with knowledge of the deal told Axios' Nate Rau. An official announcement, which will provide details on a financing plan, is expected to "come as soon as Monday...
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday
NEW YORK — After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, Major League Baseball postponed the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Cleveland and New York — and the Yankees announced Nestor Cortes will start on short rest Tuesday against the Guardians. Cleveland was...
