Quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that he is preparing himself to return Sunday against the Detroit Lions. "Yeah, for sure, that's my plan," Prescott said when asked if he'll be available for Week 7, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "I'm preparing myself for the Lions, getting ready to play this week."

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO