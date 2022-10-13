Read full article on original website
theScore
Bills, Allen down Chiefs in highly anticipated rematch
The highly anticipated rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills came down to the wire again. This time, though, Josh Allen and Co. had the last laugh. Allen engineered a 76-yard drive that ended with a Dawson Knox touchdown catch with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter, and the Bills defeated the Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
theScore
Trubisky comes off bench to beat Bucs after Pickett concussion
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers' maligned defense made it stand up in a stunning 20-18 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Steelers...
theScore
Rodgers rues 2nd straight loss: Packers 'need to simplify' plays
Aaron Rodgers addressed the Green Bay Packers' struggles following Sunday's 27-10 loss to the New York Jets, saying his team needs to simplify its approach in order to succeed. "The simplest plays are the best plays," the quarterback said postgame. "The smartest plays are the best plays. That's what I've...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Anderson trade, top waiver adds, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and goes over the top players available on the waiver wire. Fantasy impact: Robbie Anderson traded...
theScore
Report: Trubisky confronted Johnson in locker room before Week 4 benching
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky confronted wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the locker room before his second-half benching against the New York Jets in Week 4, sources told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Johnson reportedly yelled at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, and Trubisky stood up as...
Late turnover, Hopkins 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win
Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos
theScore
Dolphins' Thompson leaves game, Bridgewater in
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson, starting because the Dolphins' top two quarterbacks had been in concussion protocols, left the field in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Minnesota. Thompson was being evaluated for a possible injury to his right thumb, the Dolphins said. Thompson...
theScore
Wentz undergoes finger surgery, reportedly set to miss 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand, the team announced Monday. Wentz is facing an absence of four-to-six weeks due to the injury, sources told Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He reportedly could be placed on injured reserve.
theScore
What to watch for when Chiefs host Bills in potential game of the year
Two AFC powerhouses clash Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Presented below are six storylines - one for every scoring drive in the fourth quarter or overtime of the playoff classic they staged last January. Mahomes vs. Allen. Bills-Chiefs will always have...
theScore
Prescott plans to return vs. Lions
Quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that he is preparing himself to return Sunday against the Detroit Lions. "Yeah, for sure, that's my plan," Prescott said when asked if he'll be available for Week 7, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "I'm preparing myself for the Lions, getting ready to play this week."
theScore
Report: Rams expected to seek Akers trade amid issues over role
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to field trade offers for running back Cam Akers, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Akers "has philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay," Rapoport reports. The running back is expected to garner significant interest, and L.A. will sign off on...
theScore
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 6 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. Folks, the Packers might be cooked. With all due respect to the Jets, who certainly deserve credit for the improvements made year-over-year, Sunday's loss at Lambeau has to be one of the lowest points of the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay.
theScore
'We'll remember that': Panthers' Tkachuk spurs early rivalry with Sabres
Saturday's clash against the Buffalo Sabres marked Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk's first bout against one of his new Atlantic Division rivals, and the talented pest predictably made a lasting impression. "There's some guys over there I'll be playing against for the next eight-plus years," Tkachuk said following his team's...
theScore
Warriors sign Jordan Poole to 4-year, $140M extension
The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Jordan Poole to a multi-year extension, the team announced Sunday. It's a four-year extension worth $140 million, Poole's agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal kicks in next season. Coming off his third NBA season, Poole averaged a career-high 18.5 points, 4.0 assists,...
