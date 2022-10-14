ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Creditors say Chad does not need debt relief now given oil price surge

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvBLT_0iY3UhqA00

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chad's creditors on Thursday said they had agreed that the African country did not need debt relief at the moment given a surge in oil prices, but committed to reconvene if a financing gap was identified.

In a statement released by the Paris Club of official creditors, Chad's creditors said they were finalizing a memorandum of understanding on a deal, which marks the outcome under a debt treatment framework agreed by the Group of 20 major economies and the Paris Club in late 2020.

Together with Ethiopia and Zambia, Chad was one of three initial countries to seek a debt restructuring under a G20 initiative, but progress has been glacial.

The deal, first reported by Reuters, makes clear that Chad's bilateral creditors - China, France, India and Saudi Arabia - would act to offer Chad debt relief if needed, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The agreement also includes Switzerland-based mining and commodity firm Glencore, a major creditor, which was seen as a "huge step," said the source.

Although Chad is currently benefiting from high oil prices, economists and experts said both government and private-sector creditors must be ready to act in case debt servicing conditions become more difficult for the country.

That could happen in 2024, the source said, when Chad will face a high level of debt service payments.

Chad's creditor committee, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, met virtually on Sept. 13 and 27, together with staff from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

No debt relief from official bilateral creditors was currently needed given the surge in oil prices since the approval of an IMF lending program on Dec. 10, the committee said. However it agreed to reconvene if needed.

"The creditor committee committed to reconvene and address the need for a debt treatment if a financing gap is identified," it said, adding that Chadian authorities would be expected to seek comparable debt treatments from all private and other official bilateral creditors should one be needed.

It also urged Glencore, Chad's largest private external creditor, "to reaffirm its commitment to provide a debt treatment during the IMF program should a financing gap be identified" and to address the remaining debt vulnerabilities that result from its acceleration repayment mechanism.

A spokesperson for Glencore declined to comment.

Chad's finance and budget minister Tahir Hamid Nguilin said he regretted the decision not to provide debt relief now, given Chad's many current challenges including a food crisis, floods and a political transition.

"It's a pity that our country's main creditors have cited the price of a barrel of oil as the reason for not allowing us to benefit from the external debt relief that we have so awaited to give a little breath to our economy," Nguilin told Reuters by phone.

The source said discussions were continuing with Zambia, whose finance minister also participated in the G7 meeting with African finance ministers, an event coordinated by current G7 president Germany.

Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Andrea Shalal; Additional Reporting by Rachel Savage in Johannesburg and Mahamat Ramadane in N'Djamena; Editing by Paul Simao, Deepa Babington and Josie Kao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Business Insider

US intelligence believes the Ukrainian government was likely behind the assassination of the daughter of a top Putin ally: reports

A leading Russian nationalist and daughter of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies was assassinated in a car bomb attack outside Moscow, and the US believes she may have been killed on the orders of elements of the Ukrainian government, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Reuters

Reuters

626K+
Followers
360K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy