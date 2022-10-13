Read full article on original website
World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it
There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking a giant suspension bridge, the longest of its kind in the world. SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, officially opened on Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
One of a Kind $18M Walloon Lake Estate Most Expensive Home on Market
Curious as to what $18 million can get you in northern Michigan? Sit back and let us show you a side of Pure Michigan luxury that answers that very question. We told you a few months ago that the most expensive home for sale in Michigan currently was a rustic lodge in Alpena. Listed for $18 million it now shares the top spot with this stunning estate in Petoskey new to the market, and trust us, rustic it's not.
East Jordan man convicted for stealing property from employer
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from East Jordan was convicted of theft charges on Tuesday, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Coty Lee Gilmore, 34, was convicted in the 33rd Circuit Court for the following charges:. One count of receiving or concealing stolen property worth $1,000...
