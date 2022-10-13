Man accused of attacking owner of Norwalk gay bar has bond set at $200K

A man arrested in an attack on the owners of a Norwalk gay bar had his bond set at $200,000 at his arraignment Thursday.

Carmen Parisi faces one count of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault for an incident outside Troupe 429 last month.

The victims say it was a hate crime. Parisi allegedly hurled slurs at the owners and got violent after he was kicked out of the bar.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there could be additional charges. They took sworn statements from the victims and witnesses Thursday.

"We’re all on the same page here, we all want to get to the bottom of this and make sure that all avenues are vetted and if there’s other charges, so be it. If not, that’s the case too. We want to do the right thing for everybody," said Norwalk Chief Thomas Kulhawik.

Police say a security camera outside the bar captured the attack.

They're asking anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.