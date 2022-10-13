ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coram, NY

Family: 13-year-old on life support after Coram hit-and-run that also injured sister

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17j8Je_0iY3QIpH00

A 13-year-old boy is on life support in a hit-and-run crash that also injured his sister in Coram on Wednesday, according to the teen's family.

Police say Tyler Phillips and Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road.

That is when police say Phillips was struck by an unknown vehicle also traveling westbound at 7:25 p.m.

The vehicle fled the scene westbound on Granny Road.

Phillips, of Coram, was transported in an ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

His mother told News 12 on Thursday afternoon that her son was on life support.

His sister, who is also from Coram, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Suffolk police: Coram teen struck in hit-and-run incident has died

A 13-year-old pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram on Wednesday was pronounced dead Saturday at Stony Brook University Hospital. Police say Tyler Phillips and his sister Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
CORAM, NY
CBS New York

Business break-in in Nassau County leads to police-involved shooting

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. -- A business break-in in Nassau County ended with police opening fire on two suspects. One was hit in the ankle. The other is still on the loose.An investigation is underway to determine if the suspects were armed, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Sunday.Much of Old Country Road in the heart of the Nassau County hub was closed. Startled shoppers were rerouted past a police vehicle riddled with bullet holes and crime scene tape that extended for blocks."It's mind blowing that someone was shot literally five minutes from our house. Such craziness going on right now in this...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Police Involved Shooting in East Garden City

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Police Involved Shooting that occurred in East Garden City on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2:43 am. According to Detectives, complainant observed two unknown males attempting to open the doors of the Verizon store located at 880 Old Country Road. The complainant stated as he approached the subjects, one of the males pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him, placing him in fear for his life. The complainant quickly drove away and called 911.
GARDEN CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

113K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy