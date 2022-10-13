Family: 13-year-old on life support after Coram hit-and-run that also injured sister

A 13-year-old boy is on life support in a hit-and-run crash that also injured his sister in Coram on Wednesday, according to the teen's family.

Police say Tyler Phillips and Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road.

That is when police say Phillips was struck by an unknown vehicle also traveling westbound at 7:25 p.m.

The vehicle fled the scene westbound on Granny Road.

Phillips, of Coram, was transported in an ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

His mother told News 12 on Thursday afternoon that her son was on life support.

His sister, who is also from Coram, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.