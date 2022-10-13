ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Advocates demand Mayor Adams create more permanent solutions for asylum seekers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEXC3_0iY3QG3p00

Advocates outside City Hall Thursday demanded that the mayor's office provide more permanent solutions amid New York City’s sudden influx of asylum seekers.

This comes after the latest effort to house those seeking asylum at a relief center that will be located on Randall's Island.

The tents located there were formerly at Orchard Beach, the original location for the city’s migrant relief center.

The city changed its plan after a rainy weekend caused flooding at Orchard Beach.

Other New Yorkers think the problem goes beyond what happens at the relief centers during the rain.

"Tents and temporary housing doesn't work," said Juan Carlos-Ruiz, pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Brooklyn. "[It] doesn't lend stability to people who are seeking refuge in our city."

Assembly Member Amanda Septimo is demanding that there be more stable and safe alternatives to house those seeking asylum.

"Open up hotels, take inventory of empty apartments," said Septimo. "Figure out how to get people out of the street, out of tent cities and into homes."

The center at Randall’s Island is currently set to house around 500 migrants.  The mayor's office also recently announced they will also use a hotel in midtown Manhattan as a second relief center.

The mayor has previously expressed that the relief centers are a short-term solution to an emergency created by states like Texas and Florida, whose governors have been busing asylum seekers to other states in opposition to the president's immigration policies.

Advocacy groups like Housing Justice for All and the New York Coalition for Immigration claim the real issue is with the city's housing crisis and overcrowded shelter system. They say that if the city were to provide housing vouchers or enforce rent freezes for those in need, then city shelters could be freed up to house asylum seekers.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Suffolk police: Coram teen struck in hit-and-run incident has died

A 13-year-old pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram on Wednesday was pronounced dead Saturday at Stony Brook University Hospital. Police say Tyler Phillips and his sister Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
CORAM, NY
News 12

Police: New surveillance video shows fatal Longwood shooting

The NYPD has released surveillance video from a fatal shooting in Longwood this past Saturday. Police say Cortez Hinton was shot in the torso Saturday morning on Kelly Street. Surveillance video released Monday by the NYPD shows the suspect running while shooting a gun at the victim and talking with at least one person in a dark red minivan outside the location.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground

Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning. The NYPD says gunshots were fired around 9 a.m. in front of a bodega on Nostrand and Foster avenues. Neighbors tell News 12 two men were fighting outside the store when gunfire erupted. No injuries have been...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

114K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy