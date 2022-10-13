ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee. The Secret Service was charged room rates of more than $800 per night at least 11 times when agents stayed at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C., and other properties, the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee said. It noted that Trump made over 500 trips to his properties while president. The “exorbitant” rates point to a possible “taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses,” Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney of New York wrote in a letter Monday to the Secret Service requesting more information. The Secret Service said it had received the letter and was reviewing it.
CNBC

Biden calls testimony from Jan. 6 committee hearing 'devastating'

President Joe Biden said Saturday that he found testimony presented during the House Jan. 6 committee's hearing last week to be "devastating" and that the panel has made an "overwhelming" case. The committee's hearing Thursday — the last before the midterm elections — delve into former President Donald Trump's mindset...
CNBC

Upcoming Russian nuclear exercises a challenge for the West

Russia typically holds major annual nuclear exercises around this time of year, and U.S. and Western officials expect them perhaps in just days. They will likely include the test launch of ballistic missiles, U.S. officials say. With Russia expected to soon carry out large-scale drills of its nuclear forces as...
CNBC

Here are the top Senate races to watch in the 2022 midterms

The battle for control of the U.S. Senate could hinge on a single race. A handful of make-or-break Senate elections in key states are only growing more competitive as candidates barrel toward the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Only a few contests could determine how the Senate handles policy — and President Joe Biden's nominees for key posts — for the rest of the president's first term.
CNBC

Kyiv's central district rocked by blasts for the second time in week

The central Shevchenkivskyi district of Ukraine's capital was rocked by blasts early on Monday for the second time in a week, with Mayor Vitalii Klitshchko saying several residential buildings were damaged. "Rescuers are on the site," Klitshchko said on the Telegram messaging service, adding that as a result of what...
The Hill

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘biggest driver’ of global internet freedom decline: report

Global internet freedom decreased for the 12th consecutive year, driven largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Freedom House report released Tuesday. Russia had the sharpest decline of any of the 70 countries assessed in the report — reaching an all-time low in the organization’s 12 years of tracking. The dip came after the country invaded Ukraine in February.

