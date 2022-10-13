Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins third pole of 2022
Tyler Reddick won the pole for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday morning, posting a lap of 29.252 seconds (184.603 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to win his third pole of the 2022 season. Reddick's previous two poles this season came at Indianapolis and Kansas.
Autoweek.com
10 Years and Counting: How the F1 US Grand Prix Aims to Be ‘F1’s Largest Ever Event’
This year, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, celebrates its 10th anniversary. It now has the assurance of fugture F1 races at the facility, following the renewal of its contract with the series through 2026. Austin has gone from F1’s sole U.S. destination for a decade to one of...
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Champ Kurt Busch’s Career Filled with Highs and Lows
Kurt Busch started his career fulltime in the NASCAR Cup series in 2000. His 23-year career is longer than any active driver currently in NASCAR. He leaves fulltime racing with 34 race wins in 776 starts. Few NASCAR-watchers were surprised early Saturday when former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch...
Autoweek.com
VIDEO: Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson Tussle after On-Track Incident at Vegas NASCAR Race
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A frightening incident on lap 96 of the NASCAR Cup series race at Las Vegas Sunday took the attention away from the race and focused it clearly on driver Bubba Wallace.
Autoweek.com
Gallery: NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch Through the Years
Kurt Busch announced Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he will be stepping away from fulltime racing starting in 2023. Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after sustaining a concussion in a wreck during qualifying July 23 at Pocono Raceway and confirmed Saturday he will miss the remaining four events on this season’s Cup Series schedule. Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs will continue his role as a substitute for Busch with the 23XI Racing team through the end of the year.
Autoweek.com
Josh Berry Goes from Xfinity Underdog to Top Dog at Vegas
Josh Berry came into Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race below the Playoff cutoff. With his win, Berry is locked into the Xfinity Playoff Final 4. The victory is Chevy’s 500th all-time win in the series. Josh Berry’s resume would indicate he’s a top-shelf short track racer, but the JR Motorsports...
Autoweek.com
Haas' Steiner: F1 Does Not Need New Teams, and That Includes Michael Andretti
A group headed by Michael Andretti announced plans earlier in 2022 to enter Formula 1 in 2024. Several teams, along with Formula 1 itself, has been resistant to Andretti’s plans and there has been no indication that an entry will be granted. It last had 11 teams in 2016,...
Autoweek.com
Aasbo Wins Third Formula Drift Title with Final-Round Victory in Irwindale
Formula Drift finished its 20th year with a thrilling win in the rain by now-three-time champion Fredric "The Norwegian Hammer" Aasbo. The lantern-jawed Aasbo drove his Toyota Supra to victory in "The House of Drift" at Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, Calif. Papadakis Racing/Toyota teammate Ryan Tuerck finished second to cap...
Autoweek.com
COTA Dedicating Turn to F1 Champ and Racing Great Mario Andretti
This week, Circuit of the Americas will name Turn 20 "The Andretti" in honor of racing legend Mario Andretti. While Andretti, 82, never raced at COTA, he did turn the first lap there in 2012 and has served as a race ambassador to the F1 United States Grand Prix at the facility located in Austin, Texas.
Autoweek.com
NHRA FallNationals Final Qualifying Results, Sunday Pairings
Austin Prock clinched his first career No. 1 qualifier on Saturday at Texas Motorplex, taking the top position in Top Fuel into raceday at the 37th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals. Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 at the...
