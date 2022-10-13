Read full article on original website
Governor talks about fentanyl threat, how to fight it while in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT — Governor Greg Abbott, joined by a multitude of state and local officials, spoke in Jefferson County Monday in regards to the new “One Pill Kills” campaign, which addresses the dangers of fentanyl. “Fentanyl is something that is infiltrating the entire State of Texas,” Abbott said....
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Gambling in Orange stopped almost as soon as it started
In January 1953, an unsigned letter arrived at the Orange police station. It said: “Want to bet on a horse race? Go down to the club in the alley, through a little back door. They’ll cover any size bet, any horse, on any track.”. The “little club” was...
VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Cardinals squeeze past Vidor in thriller
VIDOR – It was not easy, but the Bridge City Lady Cardinals ran their District 22-4A mark to a perfect 9-0 with a 19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7 victory over the Vidor Lady Pirates. Taryn Doiron notched 22 assists, 20 digs and 12 kills for the Lady Cardinals. Demi...
Da’Marion Morris, Battlin’ Bears make their growl felt in Livingston territory
LIVINGSTON – Needing a big win on the road, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears did just that as they took down the Livingston Lions 35-12 in District 10-4A Division I action Friday night. LC-M (4-3, 1-1) running back Da’Marion Morris put his talents on display in this game, with an...
West Orange-Stark, Bridge City collide in District 9-4A Division II action
WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs utilized a dominating defensive performance to even both their season record and their District 9-4A Division II mark as they took down the Bridge City Cardinals 47-0 at Hooks Stadium Friday night. The Mustangs (4-4, 2-2) limited the injury-depleted Cardinals (1-6, 0-3)...
BRIGHT FUTURES — Drum major Sadie Prouse creates the Bobcat Country beat
ORANGEFIELD — Orangefield senior Sadie Prouse isn’t afraid to represent what she loves — she’s a music buff and proud of it. It’s not uncommon for her Orangefield classmates to see her wearing concert T-shirts from the 1980s, like The Police that she wore this week. She’s a classic rock fan and proud of it.
Vidor Police announce new hires, promotions and retirement of 22-year law enforcement veteran
VIDOR — The Vidor Police Department announced the promotion to the rank of sergeant to Ethan Mansfield. Vidor Police also announced the welcoming of its newest members set to be sworn in this week: Officer Joshua Robison and Officer Josh Lockett. A retirement for Officer Eric Meineke is planned...
Orangefield pours out the rushing yards in dominating road trip to Hardin
HARDIN – Just like they did to Tarkington last week, the Orangefield Bobcats strolled out to a 40-0 halftime lead and then went on to defeat the Hardin Hornets on the road 61-7 to stay perfect in District 10-3A Division I play. Orangefield (6-2, 4-0), alone in first-place in...
Orangefield High’s Speech/Debate team makes strong argument at West Hardin
ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield High Speech/Debate team competed at a speech & debate clinic/meet this month at West Hardin High School. Sidney Holderman also competed in CX debate, without a partner, and won one round. In Lincoln Douglas Debate, Aiden Taylor placed 6th in the varsity division and Abby...
ADOPT A PET — GiGi loves attention, treats and YOU
WEST ORANGE — Meet GiGi. GiGi is sweet and friendly, and is waiting on her forever human to adopt her. Please consider adopting or fostering this lovely girl. For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.
TxDOT outlines Interstate 10 and SH 87 lane closures this week in Orange County
Orange County motorists need to be aware of projected slowdowns along Interstate 10. The Texas Department of Transportation announced alternating lane closures along I-10 eastbound from Adams Bayou to the Sabine River begin tonight and Tuesday as crews work on pavement markers. The closures are planned from 8 p.m. to...
