Lumberton, TX

Orange Leader

VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Cardinals squeeze past Vidor in thriller

VIDOR – It was not easy, but the Bridge City Lady Cardinals ran their District 22-4A mark to a perfect 9-0 with a 19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7 victory over the Vidor Lady Pirates. Taryn Doiron notched 22 assists, 20 digs and 12 kills for the Lady Cardinals. Demi...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

West Orange-Stark, Bridge City collide in District 9-4A Division II action

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs utilized a dominating defensive performance to even both their season record and their District 9-4A Division II mark as they took down the Bridge City Cardinals 47-0 at Hooks Stadium Friday night. The Mustangs (4-4, 2-2) limited the injury-depleted Cardinals (1-6, 0-3)...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

BRIGHT FUTURES — Drum major Sadie Prouse creates the Bobcat Country beat

ORANGEFIELD — Orangefield senior Sadie Prouse isn’t afraid to represent what she loves — she’s a music buff and proud of it. It’s not uncommon for her Orangefield classmates to see her wearing concert T-shirts from the 1980s, like The Police that she wore this week. She’s a classic rock fan and proud of it.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Orange Leader

Orangefield High’s Speech/Debate team makes strong argument at West Hardin

ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield High Speech/Debate team competed at a speech & debate clinic/meet this month at West Hardin High School. Sidney Holderman also competed in CX debate, without a partner, and won one round. In Lincoln Douglas Debate, Aiden Taylor placed 6th in the varsity division and Abby...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

ADOPT A PET — GiGi loves attention, treats and YOU

WEST ORANGE — Meet GiGi. GiGi is sweet and friendly, and is waiting on her forever human to adopt her. Please consider adopting or fostering this lovely girl. For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.
WEST ORANGE, TX

