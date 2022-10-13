ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Old age is acceptable cause of death, coroner says

By The Blade
 4 days ago

When the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II was released, old age was listed as the cause of death.

While it is unusual for old age alone to be listed as the cause of death without a specific condition, it does happen from time to time.

Old age "is a totally accepted cause of death by the Ohio Health Department," said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County coroner.

In the coroner's office, "it could be that we do an autopsy and we don't find anything. In that case, we put 'old age.' Sometimes we use the word 'senescence,'" she said.

If, for instance, a 90-year-old lived alone and the family hadn't been involved, the death is "natural causes, and it's because of their age."

A deciding factor can be the presence of disease. If a person has COPD and the ramifications of that are evident, and the person was 95, old age will be listed as a contributing factor, she explained.

There was no autopsy conducted on the Queen, according to news reports.

"I would have expected more," Dr. Barnett said of the Queen’s death certificate.

The queen was reported to have mobility issues, but "a lot of things cause mobility issues," Dr. Barnett said.

According to guidance from the Scottish government, “old age” as the sole cause of death should be designated only if a person was 80 years or older and several other conditions are met: The certifying doctor has personally cared for the individual for a long period, has “observed a gradual decline” in their general health and is not aware of “any identifiable disease or injury that contributed to the death.”

The Queen was 96 when she died, and her doctor had cared for her since 2005.

The Ohio Department of Health said it plays no role in determining causes of death though its vital statistics office does keep a database of Ohio mortality data. That database is sortable official codes used to classify diseases and medical conditions by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the department said in a statement Thursday.

“Old age,” the department said, is not an official code "and so we cannot search our database for that cause of death," the department said.

"However, there is nothing to prevent those who fill out death certificates –- physicians, coroners or funeral directors –- from listing “old age” as the cause," the statement read.

Those certificates likely would be filed as “unknown” in the department's database, the department added.

Information from The Blade’s news services was used in this report.

