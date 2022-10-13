Read full article on original website
Here are the OHSAA spring sport state tournament scores for Toledo-area teams on Monday, Oct. 17. GIRLS SOCCER Division IHolland district■ No. 13 Whitmer 1, No. 14 Fremont Ross 0 Division IIIGenoa district■ No. 11 Northwood 3, No. 9 Evergreen 2■ No. 7 Delta 14, No. 12 Cardinal Stritch 0
Injured Hopkins kicks OT game-winner as Chargers beat stumbling Broncos
Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he kicked the ball and fell to the...
DeBrusk scores 2 as Bruins beat Panthers 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored 21 seconds into the game and added an empty-netter as the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Monday night. DeBrusk also assisted on the go-ahead goal, splitting a pair of defenders in a race for the puck and feeding Patrice Bergeron with a behind-the-back pass to put Boston up 2-1 with 7:25 left in the second period. DeBrusk, who turned 26 on Monday, said he wasn’t even sure in the morning he’d be able to play because of an injury he suffered in the season-opener that kept him out of Boston’s win over Arizona on Saturday. “It was nice to contribute, obviously. That’s the best way to help the team,” DeBrusk said. “That early in the game to kind of set the tone, that’s what we all want to do and I was lucky enough to kind of get a lucky one there.”
