Health in Focus: Common Causes of Neck Pain, How to Prevent It

Neck pain is a very common cause of emergency room and primary care visits, but luckily it’s normally treated without surgery.

Board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Jay Jagannathan, with Jagannathan Neurosurgery says that neck pain can easily be caused by muscle strains, worn joints, nerve compression, injuries and diseases. He also says you should only be worried about neck pain if you are experiencing the following:

Persistent pain (over 6 weeks)

Worsening pain

Weakness, balance or coordination problems

Neck pain with weight loss, headaches, fevers or chills

Luckily, there are a few tips to help prevent neck pain:

Use good posture

Take frequent breaks

Use appropriate precautions when lifting heavy weights

Sleep with good posture

Stop smoking

