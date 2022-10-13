Health in Focus: Common Causes of Neck Pain, How to Prevent It
Neck pain is a very common cause of emergency room and primary care visits, but luckily it’s normally treated without surgery.
Board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Jay Jagannathan, with Jagannathan Neurosurgery says that neck pain can easily be caused by muscle strains, worn joints, nerve compression, injuries and diseases. He also says you should only be worried about neck pain if you are experiencing the following:
- Persistent pain (over 6 weeks)
- Worsening pain
- Weakness, balance or coordination problems
- Neck pain with weight loss, headaches, fevers or chills
Luckily, there are a few tips to help prevent neck pain:
- Use good posture
- Take frequent breaks
- Use appropriate precautions when lifting heavy weights
- Sleep with good posture
- Stop smoking
