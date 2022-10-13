ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Health in Focus: Common Causes of Neck Pain, How to Prevent It

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH1eA_0iY3EL2w00

Neck pain is a very common cause of emergency room and primary care visits, but luckily it’s normally treated without surgery.

Board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Jay Jagannathan, with Jagannathan Neurosurgery says that neck pain can easily be caused by muscle strains, worn joints, nerve compression, injuries and diseases. He also says you should only be worried about neck pain if you are experiencing the following:

  • Persistent pain (over 6 weeks)
  • Worsening pain
  • Weakness, balance or coordination problems
  • Neck pain with weight loss, headaches, fevers or chills

Luckily, there are a few tips to help prevent neck pain:

  • Use good posture
  • Take frequent breaks
  • Use appropriate precautions when lifting heavy weights
  • Sleep with good posture
  • Stop smoking

For more health information, contact Jagannathan Neurosurgery for neurosurgery, neurology and interventional pain management.

Upper Peninsula: 906-253-1341

Southeast Michigan: 248-792-6527

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Two Michigan Ski Resorts Named Best In the Nation

U.S. News ranked their list for the 22 best ski resorts in the U.S. in 2022 to 2023, and Crystal Mountain and Boyne Mountain made the list for the Midwest region. “It’s very, very exciting to be highlighted on such a big list. And yeah, top 22 in the nation and top three in the Midwest, which is super exciting. And it just goes to show that, you know, Midwest skiing is should really be on the map. I mean, we have a lot to offer that’s different than those you know, giant peaks and mountains out west,” Brittany Buti, who works Public Relations at Crystal Mountain, says.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Budget Surplus Could Help Fully Fund Michigan State Parks

The Nature Conservancy in Michigan is calling on the legislature to make a $500 million investment in our state’s parks and outdoor spaces. According to the latest report, more than half of American adults and kids participated in outdoor activities last year. The number of people trying an outdoor activity for the first time has also increased by 25% since 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Mark Totten Settles in as New U.S. District Attorney

The Western District of Michigan officially swears in their new United States Attorney later this week. Mark Totten has worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the past and most recently was a law professor at Michigan State University and then chief legal counsel for the governor. Now he’s the...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Fall Color Change 2022 – Update: 10/13/2022

The past 7 days have been incredible with so much color over the higher elevations of the L.P. and in the U.P. I’m talking about vibrant reds and oranges making for beautiful landscapes. As you rise over the hills, the maples and oaks are just on fire!. Make a...
TRAVEL
9&10 News

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Halloween on Mackinac Island

There are plenty of fun, family-friendly activities throughout northern Michigan this Halloween. Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau – Halloween Weekend. Halloween is taking place on Mackinac Island the weekend of Oct. 21-23! This weekend also typically marks the last big weekend before most island businesses close for the season. Saturday, Oct. 22 has a full slate of activities and events, where visitors can participate in the Great Turtle Trail Run, downtown trick-or-treating for kids, and Halloween costume parties for adults throughout island establishments. There will even be a haunted maze on the grounds of the Grand Hotel, for those looking for some spooky fun. It’s sure to be a full weekend of great Halloween celebrations!
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy