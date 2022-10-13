Read full article on original website
Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
Watch: Claressa Shields Def. Savannah Marshall In Instant Classic
10 years after Savannah Marshall defeated her during her amateur career, Claressa Shields got revenge with a unanimous decision win on Saturday. Shields and Marshall put on a show at The O2 Arena in London. The grudge match arguably surpassed expectations as two of the top female boxers in the world fought at a torrid pace in the opening rounds.
Khabib Explains Why He Doesn’t See Himself As A “Coach”
The Khabib Nurmagomedov era has come to a close, and it seems that there is no possibility of a return. The former UFC lightweight champion made his last walk to the Octagon back in October of 2020 and has not looked back. Although his fighting days are over, he has...
Mark Coleman Details ‘Gentle Push’ Of Joe Rogan In Viral Video
UFC heavyweight pioneer Mark Coleman has finally revisited one of his most iconic moments with Joe Rogan. As a former heavyweight champion, multiple-time tournament winner, and Hall of Famer for the UFC, there is a lot that can be said about “The Hammer” and his time as a pioneer for the sport of MMA. In particular, most people associate him with being the godfather of ground and pound, being one of the first to properly utilize the technique in the sport.
Bisping: Oliveira Is One Win From Passing Khabib As LW GOAT
Michael Bisping feels like a win for Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev would propel his legacy to the next level. Bisping has done his best to support Oliveira in his time since capturing the UFC lightweight title, even going as far as to defend the Brazilian when Makhachev suggested Charles Oliveira was a coward.
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent In Just 16 Seconds
MMA Fighter Mikhail Gazaev flatlined Yuri Kiselov in no time at AMC Fight Night 115. Heavyweights Gazaev and Kiselov met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sochi, Russia. Gazaev was making his return to the cage after six years on the sidelines, in what was just his fourth professional fight.
Coker Explains Why Bellator Allows Fight Gear Sponsors
Bellator MMA President Scott Coker has detailed why his promotion allows fighters to self-source sponsors for their fight shorts. While the much-debated fighter pay discussion continues to exist at the top of the mixed martial arts surface, talk about the allowance of fight gear sponsors has remained one that’s split opinion.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Islam Makhachev/Charles Oliveira Run-In
Just days before UFC 280, UFC lightweights Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira came face-to-face in an Abu Dhabi hotel lobby. Makhachev and Oliveira will face off for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The headliner will cap off one of the most highly anticipated UFC cards of the year, featuring two title fights and numerous intriguing matchups.
Watch: Top UFC Moments From Sean O’Malley In The Octagon
UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has taken the ‘Suga Show’ to new levels during his time competing in the Octagon. O’Malley will face the toughest test of his young UFC career when he faces former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. The fight will be a three-round bout and could potentially earn him the next title shot with a victory.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Alonzo Menifield Knocking Out Cirkunov
UFC light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield made a late case for ‘Knockout of the Year’ in 2022 with a wild finish at UFC Vegas 62. Menifield faced Misha Cirkunov on the main card of UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. He was looking to continue his rise up the light heavyweight division and earn another win following a brutal finish in his last fight.
MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (10/9-10/14/22)
This is a weekly interview round-up that is not to be missed! This week, the crew sits down with UFC lightweight contender, Mateusz Gamrot, and two of the PFL‘s biggest recent signings Marlon Moraes and Shane Burgos!. Mateusz Gamrot Talks Camp At ATT, Volkanovski Skipping The Line, And UFC...
Archives: Chael Sonnen Explains Why He’s Not Sorry He Took PEDs (2014)
As you’ll learn from the following article published on this day eight years ago, bad guys don’t apologize. Chael P. Sonnen may be the most vocal member of the entire MMA community. There is seldom a day that goes by where he isn’t opining about one thing or another on his YouTube channel. But eight years ago, on the debut installment of his podcast no less, he himself was the subject of the conversation.
Sonnen: No One Could Justify A Masvidal Title Shot
Former UFC star Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe there is a salesman in the world who could logically sell the idea of Jorge Masvidal receiving a welterweight title shot. At UFC 278 this past August, Leon Edwards shocked the world by ending the dominant reign of Kamaru Usman. “Rocky” leveled the score with “The Nigerian Nightmare,” who defeated the Brit back in 2015, with a brutal fifth-round head kick.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Martinez’s Hard-Fought Win Over Davis at UFC Vegas 62
Mana Martinez picked up a hard-fought decision victory in his bantamweight bout with Brandon Davis at UFC Vegas 62. An early shot below the belt from Davis caused a brief delay before a competitive first round where both men had success with their striking. Martinez appeared to gain some momentum in the second round and put it on Davis, which culminated in a spinning back fist that Martinez may have been able to follow up on for a finish if the round didn’t end.
Cub Swanson Speaks Out Following Bantamweight Debut Loss
UFC veteran Cub Swanson has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. Swanson lost to Martinez in his bantamweight debut in the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event. After a back-and-forth first round, an accumulation of low leg kicks proved too much for him to handle as Martinez finished him in Round 2.
Holland Expected Chimaev To Submit Him Faster At UFC 279
UFC welterweight Kevin Holland survived a few seconds longer than he expected to against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. At the September 10 pay-per-view, Holland pulled the short end of the stick when the main card underwent some sizable shifts following Chimaev’s 7.5-pound weight miss a day prior to the event.
Volkanovski Explains Pay Difference As Backup Fighter
Alexander Volkanovski has shed some light on how he’d be compensated if he ends up stepping in as a replacement for the UFC 280 main event. The UFC’s featherweight champion has established himself as one of the best fighters in the sport and now occupies the top spot in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings following Kamaru Usman’s loss at UFC 278.
LFA 144 Debuts Revolutionary MMA VR Viewing Experience
LFA 144 was an MMA event that went down over the weekend, while introducing some interesting new tech for viewers. The LFA has been around as one of the biggest of the smaller MMA shows, serving a vital role of helping to funnel talent to the UFC, even going so far as to form a deal with one another so that LFA cards stream on UFC Fight Pass. In fact, many of the UFC best fighters have completed under the LFA banner, such as Anthony Smith, Kevin Holland, and Adrian Yanez to name but a few.
McGregor Tells Shields Why She Should Shun Mayweather Comps
Conor McGregor thinks Claressa Shields should reconsider embracing the comparisons to Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. Shields defeated Savannah Marshall in one of the biggest boxing fights of 2022 this past weekend. She defeated Marshall via a unanimous decision after losing to her during their amateur careers in the ring.
Araujo Struggled To “Keep Focus” For Delayed Grasso Fight
Even if she feels confident now that the fight has finally arrived, Viviane Araujo admits she had trouble staying motivated when her bout with Alexa Grasso was delayed by a few months. The two women’s flyweights are set to headline UFC Vegas 62 in a bout that could potentially decide...
