Monrovia, CA

Authorities investigating unreliable report of shooter at Monrovia School

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
Authorities Thursday were investigating a call, believed by officials to be not credible, regarding an active shooter at Monrovia High School.

According to a statement early Thursday afternoon from the city of Monrovia, Monrovia police “received a single call of an active shooter at Monrovia High School,” prompting a lockdown of the school and Monroe Elementary School.

However, officials said they did not believe it to be a credible threat, noting that other agencies in the area had received similar threatening calls.

Police said they were at the scene and “will continue to assess the situation.”

In a note to parents that was obtained by CBS2, Monrovia Unified School District Superintendent Ryan Smith said: “About 30 minutes ago, someone called 911 to report an active shooter at Monrovia High School. As per protocol and out of an abundance of caution, the school immediately went into an emergency lockdown. As a precaution, due to the proximity to Monrovia High School, Monroe was also placed on lockdown.”

The investigation was continuing.

