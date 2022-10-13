DECATUR — The Macon County Supervisor of Assessments Office has begun mailing 2022 assessment notices. These are assessments only, not a tax bill, a news release said. Residents who believe their assessment is incorrect or they qualify for an exemption that is not listed on the notice can call 217-424-1364 or go to the assessment office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Room 401, Decatur.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO