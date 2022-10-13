ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Monday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Driver in fatal rural Macon County crash identified

CERRO GORDO — The driver of a pickup truck killed in a head-on collision with a semitruck was identified Monday as Clayton T. Miller, 27, of Cerro Gordo. A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Miller had been pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. after the crash on Oct. 13 on Illinois 105 near Illini Road in rural Macon County.
2022 assessment notices mailed in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Supervisor of Assessments Office has begun mailing 2022 assessment notices. These are assessments only, not a tax bill, a news release said. Residents who believe their assessment is incorrect or they qualify for an exemption that is not listed on the notice can call 217-424-1364 or go to the assessment office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Room 401, Decatur.
Charles David (C. David) Brown

May 1, 1942 - Oct. 14, 2022. BLUE MOUND — Charles David (C. David) Brown, 80, of Blue Mound, Illinois passed away on October 14, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, Illinois. He was born on May 1, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Charles and Wilma Davidson Brown. He married his sweetheart, Sally Blickensderfer, on June 6, 1965 in Forsyth, Illinois.
Spirits on Halloween? Leave car keys at home, Decatur police warn

DECATUR — Drivers who plan to get into the spirit of Halloween with drinking or marijuana use are getting a sobering message from the Decatur Police Department: Leave your car keys at home. Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said patrols will be on the lookout for motorists driving impaired after Halloween...
Decatur fire crews battle house fire Sunday morning

DECATUR — Fire tore through the upper story of an empty Decatur home late Sunday morning with heat strong enough to melt the vinyl siding off a neighboring occupied house some 20 feet away. The alarm was raised at 11:25 a.m. and firefighters said they arrived at the house...
Second of Decatur robber siblings gets sentenced

DECATUR — The second sibling in a Decatur band of brothers robbery team has been sent to prison for 14 years. Kyle R. Anderson, who was defending himself, took a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court and admitted a charge of aggravated robbery. A further charge of aggravated robbery was then dismissed when Anderson, 30, appeared in court Oct. 14.
Decatur man in lighter attack gets 24 months probation

DECATUR — Shawn M. Klinger, the Decatur man accused of sticking a blow-torch style lighter in the left eye of a woman before triggering the flame, has been sentenced to 24 months probation. Klinger, 34, was also ordered to undergo anger management classes as part of his sentence. Macon...
Williamsville sets early tone to dominate Pleasant Plains 42-6

Williamsville scored early and often in a 42-6 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Williamsville a 21-0 lead over Pleasant Plains. The Bullets fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense. Offense was nothing but a...
Decatur man caught with gun in 'high crime area,' police report

DECATUR — Detrich L. Barbee came face-to-face with a police patrol as he strode through a “high crime area” while armed with an illegally owned handgun, a sworn affidavit said. The Decatur police affidavit said Barbee, 42, was carrying an open red plastic cup of beer in...
Chase Brown leads Illinois to 26-14 win over Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN — Like he has all season, Chase Brown carried the load for the Illinois offense. Brown finished with 233 total yards on the day, and Illinois rode him for 41 carries and 180 rushing yards in a 26-14 win over Minnesota that made the Illini bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and kept them in a tie for first in the Big Ten West.
Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report

DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man about to finish parole for drug dealing offenses was caught dealing again with 7 pounds of cannabis in his home, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Illinois Department of Corrections parole officers dropped in for a surprise visit at Marcellious A. Blue’s Pythian Avenue apartment at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
