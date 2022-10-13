Riot policemen injured ‘with one hit on head with chair’ as West Ham vs Anderlecht descends into chaos and 13 arrests

FOUR police officers were injured as fans ripped up seats, hurled missiles and threw flares to plunge West Ham's clash with Anderlecht into chaos.

Riot cops tried to separate rival sections of supporters in sickening scenes near the end of the Hammers' 2-1 Europa Conference League win.

Fighting and flare-ups struck across the two-tiered stand

The tie was interrupted on the pitch as well as in the stands. with one fan taking the ball from Hammers' keeper Alphonse Areola

One officer was hit on the head by a chair and another suffered a suspected broken wrist as trouble sparked near the end of a tight game.

In total four officers were hurt, with two needing hospital treatment.

One man was arrested for the alleged assault of an officer with a further 12 arrested for other offences.

Anderlecht later issued an apology for the problems - which will be investigated by Uefa - as flares were thrown, engulfing parts of the stands in orange smoke.

Stewards were forced to tackle visiting supporters who burst onto the pitch.

One intruder was wrestled to the ground in front of Hammers' keeper Alphonse Areola.

And another nicked the ball away from the stunned-looking French star.

West Ham boss David Moyes condemned the ugly incidents.

He said: "The players' job is to get on with it, and I thought they did.

"The more we look at it, we don't want any trouble. We're in a different society and a different world now and it's not what any football club wants to have connected to them, and I certainly don't want that at West Ham."

And commenting on the flares and seat-throwing, an Anderlecht spokesman said: "The club will take it up with the fans and Uefa.

"We want to apologise to West Ham. We don’t tolerate it. We strongly condemn this behaviour."

At one stage, a batch of West Ham fans sung "Come on you Irons" as they looked over at the disturbance.

Flares had also been launched before kick-off, with one almost landing on the pitch.

But it was towards the end of the tie that tensions boiled over.

Stewards struggled to cool things down before armoured police were called to de-escalate the situation in the final 10 minutes.

