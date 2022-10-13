Read full article on original website
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Daily
‘Let your life speak’: OU’s ‘Unity’ jerseys carry special meaning for Prentice Gautt’s family, players who designed and wore them
Sandra Gautt led her 15-year-old godson around OU’s campus Friday, hoping to immerse him in the knowledge of her late husband, former Sooners running back Prentice Gautt. They touched the grass of Owen Field that Prentice once graced, toured the Prentice Gautt Academic Center on the north end of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and listened to stories from those who knew Prentice well.
Oklahoma Daily
OU Daily earns 19 Oklahoma SPJ honors, including for First Amendment, investigative, government reporting
The staff of the OU Daily earned 19 honors Saturday night at the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists’ banquet in Lawton. Competing against professionals, the Daily was presented the organization’s top overall honor, the 2022 Carter Bradley First Amendment Award, for work produced in 2021 that aimed to reset norms around transparency at OU and in Norman. Its winning entry included stories that:
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Kansas win
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Sooners' 52-42 win over Kansas on Saturday. Gabriel, a redshirt junior, completed 29-of-42 passes for 403 yards and threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Theo Wease and tight end Brayden Willis. The Mililani, Hawaii native, also rushed for one touchdown on 10 carries for 37 yards.
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Wyoming transfer C.J. Coldon got ‘intimate with failure.’ Now he’s emerging in Sooners’ cornerback corps
During grueling summer workouts, C.J. Coldon jotted down a message from coach Brent Venables that still resonates with him seven games into Oklahoma’s season. After missing spring practice and arriving at OU late, Coldon was struggling with the complexities of Venables’ defense and adjusting to life on a new team when he received some much needed admonition.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners drop 3rd-straight match, falling 3-1 to Iowa State in Norman
Oklahoma (11-7,1-5 Big 12) failed to end its two-match losing streak against Iowa State (12-7, 4-2) in a 3-1 loss Saturday evening. A win would’ve greatly benefitted Oklahoma as it sits second to last in the Big 12 standings and is struggling to find wins amid a tough conference schedule.The Sooners took control early in the first set thanks to Sophomore Megan Wilson’s seven kills and an additional kill from graduate middle blocker Adria Oliver.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Billy Bowman, Damond Harmon, Kani Walker not warming up ahead of Sooners vs Kansas
Sophomore safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon and cornerback Kani Walker are among the Sooners not warming up ahead of Oklahoma's game against No. 19 Kansas on Saturday in Norman. Bowman and Harmon will be out for the second consecutive game as they continue to work back from injuries suffered...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Jeff Lebby gets offense back on track; DaShaun White records first career interception in win
Oklahoma’s offense got back on track with the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel in a 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas on Saturday. Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was able to open the playbook up for the first time since the second quarter of the TCU game on Oct. 1 when Gabriel took a shot to the head from Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge.
Community Rallies Around Local Restaurant Owners After Viral TikTok
A viral video is helping a local family during a health scare that forced them to temporarily close their restaurant. Daniel and his wife opened Tokyo Moon in Oklahoma City six years ago, never expecting to have to close until suddenly their son was at OU Children’s fighting for his life.
Oklahoma Daily
'We showed who we are': Brent Venables, OU football look to reclaim season after momentum-building win over Kansas
Oklahoma lined up in the Wildcat formation and for a few seconds, Sooners fans held their breath. Then, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was lined up as a wide receiver, jogged over to his position behind center Andrew Raym and took a snap in a game for the first time since suffering a concussion against TCU on Oct. 1.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Sooners cornerback C.J. Coldon make wild one-handed interception against Kansas
Oklahoma cornerback C.J. Coldon made a miraculous one-handed interception Saturday in the second quarter against Kansas in Norman. Coldon tipped Kansas quarterback Jason Bean's pass and secured it with the same hand. The catch marked the Wyoming transfer's second interception in as many weeks after he picked off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers last week.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas
Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) defeated Kansas (5-2, 2-2) 52-42 on Saturday in Norman. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel steered the Sooners to a win in his return from a head injury, completing 29-of-42 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Eric Gray carried 20 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns while wide receiver Marvin Mims and tight end Brayden Willis both eclipsed 100 receiving yards.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas
Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) ended its three-game losing streak and defeated No. 19 Kansas (5-2, 2-2) 52-42 on Saturday in Norman. Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel returned from injury and finished 29-for-42 with 403 yards, three total touchdowns and an interception. Running back Eric Gray rushed for 176 yards and...
Oklahoma baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
An Oklahoma family is on a mission to save their baby girl's life, but they need your help.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners defeat No. 19 Kansas 52-42 in Dillon Gabriel's return (Scoring recap, highlights)
Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) defeated No. 19 Kansas (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday in Norman, snapping a three-game losing streak and notching its first conference win of the season. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel returned from a head injury and went 29-for-42 with 403 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Eric Gray ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and wide receiver Marvin Mims led OU with nine catches for 106 yards.
Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation
An Oklahoma City dog who was left abandoned is now winning hearts across the nation.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
