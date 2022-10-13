Read full article on original website
Johnny Harris
4d ago
All while the FBI is still hunting down congresswoman Jackie for Biden he still can not find her in his audience of five people.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAAY-TV
Jury selection, death penalty hearing Monday in Jimmy Spencer capital murder case
Jury selection and a decision on the death penalty are expected Monday in the capital murder case against Jimmy O'Neal Spencer. Defense lawyers say Spencer's intellectual disability makes him ineligible for the death penalty. The prosecution, however, says Spencer's IQ is high enough to be considered competent. A Marshall County...
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
A middle-aged doctor tries to become a 17-year-old girl’s “Sugar Daddy” with inappropriate texting and is caught trying to meet her at a hotel with condoms and alcohol in tow. Thankfully, the police set up a sting to catch this man before he is able to harm the teenage girl.
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
Gadsden public works director jailed on theft charge
The director of Gadsden’s public works department was jailed late Wednesday afternoon on a theft charge, according to jail records. Thomas Hilton, 59, was booked into the Etowah County Jail at 4:55 p.m. on a charge of theft of property, records showed. Both the city’s incoming mayor, Craig Ford,...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 14
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . leaving the scene of an accident; 3rd St. S.E. and 6th Ave. S.E; damage to 2002 Ford Ranger; $500. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic...
WAAY-TV
'I am blessed that I am alive': Scottsboro teen shares survival story after vicious torture, attack
A Scottsboro teen shot and seriously injured in December is speaking out for the first time, sharing her story of survival. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, no arrests have been made in connection to the brutal crime, but they say it's an ongoing investigation. The victim, 19-year-old...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports new phone scam
A new phone scam is circulating around DeKalb County, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Anniston Police Arrest Juvenile for Manslaughter
Anniston, AL – Per the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division on October 8 2022, and approximately 5:00 pm Officer and Investigators of the Anniston Police Department responded to the 400 block of West 29th Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a male lying on the roadway. While the victim was being transported to NEARMC he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as a B/M Christian D. Toyer, 20, of Anniston. The investigation revealed that a juvenile male was responsible for the shooting. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the two individuals were involved in a disturbance prior to the incident. The juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter. His bond was set at $18,000. The Anniston Police Department will not release the name of the suspect due to his age. No Further information is available at this time.
WAFF
Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks
A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
WAFF
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
October 11, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
ABC 33/40 News
Woman killed in I-20 crash when car was hit by stray tire
A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 in Irondale Sunday afternoon. Margaret Martin Greenwood was driving a Kia Optima Westbound on I-20 near the I-459 interchange when her car was hit by a tire that came off of a trailer traveling Eastbound. Greenwood's car then left...
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
wvtm13.com
Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
weisradio.com
15 Drug Related Arrests for September
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Blount County roadway
A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Blount County. The crash happened at 6:51 p.m. on Alabama 75, about three miles north of Snead, according to the Alabama State Troopers. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey identified the victim as 44-year-old Luis Devalle Hernandez. He was struck by a Ford...
Comments / 11