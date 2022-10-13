Read full article on original website
100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
'Tulsa King' World Premiere Trailer Starring Sylvester Stallone Revealed
The latest show filmed right here in Oklahoma has released it's world premiere trailer. Paramount Plus revealed the trailer for "Tulsa King", starring Sylvester Stallone, about one month ahead of the show's Nov. 13 release date. You can watch the trailer in the tweet below. The new show filmed scenes...
Community Rallies Around Local Restaurant Owners After Viral TikTok
A viral video is helping a local family during a health scare that forced them to temporarily close their restaurant. Daniel and his wife opened Tokyo Moon in Oklahoma City six years ago, never expecting to have to close until suddenly their son was at OU Children’s fighting for his life.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Mourns the Loss of Owen Hewett
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field and cross country community mourns the loss of former team manager and longtime supporter Owen Hewett, who passed away Sunday morning. He was 84. Hewett served as the track and field team manager from 1956-60 and remained a dedicated backer...
Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast
If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK
Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
Photos: Dozens of adoptable dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC
Workers at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are searching for loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats.
Oklahoma Daily
‘Let your life speak’: OU’s ‘Unity’ jerseys carry special meaning for Prentice Gautt’s family, players who designed and wore them
Sandra Gautt led her 15-year-old godson around OU’s campus Friday, hoping to immerse him in the knowledge of her late husband, former Sooners running back Prentice Gautt. They touched the grass of Owen Field that Prentice once graced, toured the Prentice Gautt Academic Center on the north end of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and listened to stories from those who knew Prentice well.
Oklahoma baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
An Oklahoma family is on a mission to save their baby girl's life, but they need your help.
KFOR
Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!
Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
Oklahoma Daily
OU Daily earns 19 Oklahoma SPJ honors, including for First Amendment, investigative, government reporting
The staff of the OU Daily earned 19 honors Saturday night at the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists’ banquet in Lawton. Competing against professionals, the Daily was presented the organization’s top overall honor, the 2022 Carter Bradley First Amendment Award, for work produced in 2021 that aimed to reset norms around transparency at OU and in Norman. Its winning entry included stories that:
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
Oklahoma Daily
OU president announces $2B fundraising campaign for higher education
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr announced a $2 billion fundraising campaign during the “A Time to Celebrate, a Time to Lead” gala Friday evening at the Lloyd Noble Center. "Lead On: The University of Oklahoma’s Campaign for the Future," which began development in July 2020, pledges to raise $2 billion by June 30, 2027. $500 million of the funds will go towards scholarships and student support, with an additional $300 million allocated to support recruitment and retention of faculty.
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation
An Oklahoma City dog who was left abandoned is now winning hearts across the nation.
Highlighting an act of kindness: OKC man helps elderly woman in dire situation
An Oklahoma City man and the elderly woman with health issues that he helped described their encounter Thursday as her husband was in the hospital clinging to life.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Kansas win
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Sooners' 52-42 win over Kansas on Saturday. Gabriel, a redshirt junior, completed 29-of-42 passes for 403 yards and threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Theo Wease and tight end Brayden Willis. The Mililani, Hawaii native, also rushed for one touchdown on 10 carries for 37 yards.
