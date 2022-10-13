Oklahoma’s offense got back on track with the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel in a 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas on Saturday. Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was able to open the playbook up for the first time since the second quarter of the TCU game on Oct. 1 when Gabriel took a shot to the head from Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO