Ohio State

NBC4 Today walk-in shooting victim

COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
Vance, Ryan answer the Trump question during 2nd debate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans flock to the polls in the second week of early voting, two U.S. Senate candidates hope to prove to voters — for the second time this month — that their platforms make them the most equipped to represent the Buckeye State in Washington, D.C. Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan […]
OHIO STATE
How Ohio teachers’ group seeks to address shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – School districts throughout the country are seeing an unprecedented shortage of teachers, and that shortage is being felt here in Ohio. A statewide teacher’s organization said it has a list of ways to not only recruit more educators but also retain them. The Ohio Education Association (OEA) represents more than 120,000 […]
OHIO STATE
Musical duo from Ohio set to deliver aid to Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been going on for about eight months, with some of the latest attacks including deadly drone strikes which hit Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday. A couple of Ohio musicians are on their way to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainians. Benya Stewart and Brett Hill have been […]
OHIO STATE
Graduation rates at Ohio Universities

COLUMBUS, OH

