NBC4 Today walk-in shooting victim
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week eight AP, coaches polls after bye week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — College football poll voters didn’t see Ohio State play on Saturday and both rankings had the Buckeyes place in the top-two. Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls after not playing during one of the craziest days of college football in […]
Is Ohio trying to stop daylight saving time?
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
Vance, Ryan answer the Trump question during 2nd debate
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans flock to the polls in the second week of early voting, two U.S. Senate candidates hope to prove to voters — for the second time this month — that their platforms make them the most equipped to represent the Buckeye State in Washington, D.C. Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan […]
How Ohio teachers’ group seeks to address shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – School districts throughout the country are seeing an unprecedented shortage of teachers, and that shortage is being felt here in Ohio. A statewide teacher’s organization said it has a list of ways to not only recruit more educators but also retain them. The Ohio Education Association (OEA) represents more than 120,000 […]
Musical duo from Ohio set to deliver aid to Ukraine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been going on for about eight months, with some of the latest attacks including deadly drone strikes which hit Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday. A couple of Ohio musicians are on their way to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainians. Benya Stewart and Brett Hill have been […]
Graduation rates at Ohio Universities
