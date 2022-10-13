ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whdh.com

BREAKING: Multiple people hospitalized after Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person is in critical condition after four people were stabbed in downtown Boston. The stabbings happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street. Police said that an arrest was made. Video captured by 7NEWS showed a heavy...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

BLM RI to discuss alleged excessive force by Woonsocket police

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC will discuss on Monday reports of excessive force by Woonsocket police. Harrison Tuttle, the executive director of BLM RI PAC, said a group of families claim that on Oct. 10, a man physically assaulted multiple minors at AutumnFest, and that police escorted the man out but never arrested or charged him.
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000

Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses

“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child

Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school

A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
CUMBERLAND, RI
WCVB

Two men beaten by group of attackers in Brockton

BOSTON — Police in the city of Brockton are asking for the public's help as investigators gather evidence and attempt to identify suspects connected to an alleged assault of two men following an apparent road rage incident. Brockton police released surveillance video of the Walnut Street attack on two...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence police make four arrests, seize narcotics and firearms

(WJAR) — Providence police said Friday that they seized large amounts of drugs throughout the city, resulting in several arrests. Police made four arrests and seized lots of drugs on Wednesday. "This is incredible work. This is the reason, one of the main reasons, that our crime stats are...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
PLAINVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton

The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation. "We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

31-year-old Dorchester man arrested on drug, gun charges

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced that a Dorchester man was arraigned on several charges after an executed search warrant on his home. Anthony Mucci, 31, was arrested after the Boston Drug Control Unit found a loaded firearm, ammunition, a tactical body armor vest, heat sealers, plastic baggies, and $28,500 in cash in after searching Mucci’s home.
BOSTON, MA

