Los Angeles, CA

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl!

 4 days ago
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl!

Disney Concerts returns to the Hollywood Bowl with a spectacular concert production, reuniting the all-star cast of performers of the Academy Award winning animated film, Encanto.

The iconic venue will be transformed into the Madrigal's Casita for two mystical nights under the stars, Friday, November 11, and Saturday November 12, 2022.

Our Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl giveaway runs from October 17, 2022 - October 23, 2022 (the Sweepstakes Period).

Ten lucky Grand Prize winners will receive a pair of tickets to Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl!

Watch Eyewitness News Monday through Saturday during the Sweepstakes Period from 6am PT to 7am PT and Sundays from 5am PT to 6am PT and 7am PT to 8am PT for the "SECRET CODE" to enter in the link below.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here .

