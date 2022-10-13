Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Since buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett has amassed $90 billion in wealth and become one of the best-known figures in finance. Buffett's ability to pick winning investments is nothing short of extraordinary, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved immense success under his leadership. In fact, Berkshire stock skyrocketed more than 3,600,000% between 1964 and 2021, and Buffett had racked up more than $177 billion in unrealized gains through Berkshire's portfolio as of June 30, 2022.
NASDAQ
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
NASDAQ
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
The Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled more than 35% from its recent peak, putting it in a deep bear market. Given the current economic uncertainty, there's no telling how much lower it could go. However, amid all the current challenges, many companies continue to grow their business despite the uncertainty....
NASDAQ
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
The bear market has taken a bite out of most investors' portfolios. Share prices are down more than 20% on average as investors fret about the impacts that high inflation and rising interest rates will have on the economy. However, this plunge also provides some opportunities, because dividend yields generally...
NASDAQ
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money
Stock splits have been all the rage this year as several prominent companies have decided to go down this path to lower their share prices and boost the demand among retail investors at a time when the broader market has been in sell-off mode, but even this move hasn't given them reprieve on the stock market.
NASDAQ
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Investors are hyper-concerned about the country falling into a recession in the next year or so. That worry is the key reason why markets are down so sharply in 2022 despite some encouraging unemployment and wage numbers through midyear. Given this concern, it's likely that the best returns will go to investors who can extend their time horizons further than most of Wall Street. That superpower is more valuable during a bear market like this when concerns over the short-term dominate headlines.
NASDAQ
2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share
The stock market is knee-deep in a painful correction right now, with 81% of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) components having lost value in 2022. More than half of this elite ticker collection is down by more than 50%. These price drops will mean different things for different stocks. The...
NASDAQ
Want to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? Take a Look at This Unstoppable Stock
Mix rising interest rates, surging inflation, corporate layoffs, and consumers that are increasingly struggling to pay for basic necessities, and you get the ingredients for a potential economic downturn. In fact, in the first two quarters of 2022, the U.S. economy posted negative GDP growth, which is the technical definition of a recession.
NASDAQ
These 2 Stocks Are All-Stars in the Making
The S&P 500 has plunged 25% so far this year as I write this. While upsetting for investors, now is the ideal opportunity to pounce on solid stocks at low prices. A smart investment strategy is to buy and hold stocks of growing companies that have a good chance of beating the market over the long term.
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks are some of the best stocks to buy and hold forever, thanks to the power of dividend growth. But not all dividend stocks offer the long-term reliability that many investors seek. The key is to choose stocks that offer attractive yields today but still have room to grow and which can maintain their dividends over the long haul.
NASDAQ
Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the five-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 50 points or 4.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,380-point plateau, although it's expected to head south again on Monday. The global...
NASDAQ
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
The prices of lumber have been more volatile than usual following the outbreak of COVID-19. And that has consequences for the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. Recently, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has thrived as folks have been taking on new projects at a blistering rate. This video will highlight the potential impact of crashing lumber prices on Home Depot stock.
NASDAQ
How Much Is Meta Stock Worth? It's Impossible to Say.
Standard valuation metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and the price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) ratio are useful when the future of a company is at least somewhat predictable. How much free cash flow will Procter & Gamble produce 10 years from now? Using the current value and the historical growth rate, you can come up with a reasonable estimate that will probably be in the ballpark.
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Those who had hoped cryptocurrencies might provide a hedge against the twists and turns of the stock market have mostly been met with disappointment lately. These investments might still be a good fit for some investors' portfolios. But if you are looking to build a basket of holdings that can stand the test of time -- and generate profitable returns in the process -- you don't have to invest in crypto.
NASDAQ
What's Going on With Tesla Stock?
It's never a dull time analyzing Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. The innovative electric-car company always seems to have something interesting going on. In this video, we take a beginner-friendly walk-through of Tesla's second-quarter earnings transcript. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 14, 2022. The video was published...
NASDAQ
Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Investors were surprised by the big rally in the stock market on Thursday, but Friday brought another dose of reality and disappointment. After having posted monumental gains despite high readings on inflation, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) closed at its worst level of the year, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gave up most of their advances from earlier in the week.
NASDAQ
Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now
So you have $2,000 (or $500 or $25,000) burning a hole in your pocket, and want to buy some stocks? That's great! First, be sure that you're ready to invest -- meaning that you're not saddled with high-interest rate debt (such as credit cards) and that you'll be investing money that you won't need for at least five years.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The growth-centric Nasdaq Composite index delivered a 500% return between 2011 and 2021. The sell-off this year has given back a third of those gains. But while a bear market is never fun to live through, it often provides incredible buying opportunities. The safest way to invest in a bear...
