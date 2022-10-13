Read full article on original website
A Bank In Bismarck Is Closing Up Shop For Good
We are losing a bank in Bismarck. A running joke in Bismarck Mandan is that every time a new business is opening up that it's going to be a new bank. Apparently, people have the impression we have too many banks in Bismarck Mandan. Maybe the residents of Bismarck Mandan just have way too much money.
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.
Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck
I came across a ridiculously stunning property online of a 2 million dollar plus mansion on Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to Zillow North Dakota, this is the MOST expensive home currently for sale in Bismarck. It lies on hole #14 on the nicest golf course in the entire city and you could argue one of the nicest in the entire state.
Blow Your Leaves, Windy North Dakota Takes Care Of The Rest.
We just recently bought a home in Bismarck. Brenda and I were searching around the market for months before finding the perfect place. Thanks, realtor buddy Hunter Roll. Name-dropping aside, so many for-sale entries promoted "mature trees". This is a beautiful thought, until my new across-the-street neighbor spent his entire summer chainsawing felled/soon-to-be felled trees from his yard backyard. This is the latest dumpster of lumber he's collected from his backyard this week alone.
Christmas Is Coming To Bismarck, But Is It Too Soon?
Every year this conversation comes up. How soon is too soon to start celebrating Christmas? Personally, I'm game for holly-jolliness all year. I LOVE the holiday, but some people don't have the same sentiments. Tis The Season? Spotted In Bismarck:. As I was doing a quick run to a local...
One Of ND’s Favorite Stand-Ups Is Coming Black To Bismarck
This Black fella is really funny. You may have caught his stand-up act in Bismarck back in 2015. You may have seen him on stage as recently as 2019. Now, Black is back in 2023!. I can already feel my blood pressure rising. Lewis Black and his sledgehammer wit will...
In Bismarck – Literally A “Coat Off A Man’s Back” For A Stranger
These are the stories I search for, the ones that instantly make me feel good. It's not about my favorite sports team winning a huge game or an event that is coming to town. This is as real as it gets, and it happens more than you think, especially in Bismarck.
Mandan’s Guitar Lot – G-LOT 4 VETS – A Gift Of Appreciation
His name is Chris McCrory, he is opening his heart and donating his talents to teach others. I had a 15-minute phone conversation with this 41-year-old Bismarck native this afternoon, and like many others, I can imagine, who have had the pleasure to talk with him, immediately felt uplifted by his kind efforts. Chris owns Guitar Lot - 100 Collins Ave here in Mandan - his store is filled with cool items like records, t-shirts, posters, and other musical instruments. His business also provides a place for people from ages as young as 6 years old, to those in their 60s to come in and receive guitar lessons. I can't even relate to what that must be like, on both ends - to teach someone their skills takes an enormous amount of patience, and to be the student takes desire and a willingness, commitment if you will. Chris started something special, it's called G-LOT-4 VETS:
Bismarck Car Wash Transforms Into Tunnel Of Terror (screams!)
Call me lazy, but this idea checks all the boxes. That last one is the cherry on the sundae. I do like a good haunted house but keep your face-painting paws off me!. I almost forgot to mention- your car gets washed at the same time. Keep reading for the...
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
Bob Beck, Bismarck Radio Icon Passes On. Let Us Salute Bob!
Bob Beck is a friend of mine. Most likely if you met him he's a friend of yours as well. It seems unlikely any person would have so many friends. So comment and share and salute your friend and mine- Bob Beck. Robert Beck, 80, Mandan, passed away Friday, October...
Bismarck’s Own Hangs Out With Josh Duhamel & Vogue Magazine
Not very many people can relate to the title of this article. Although Josh Duhamel is no stranger to Bismarck and North Dakota ( Vogue magazine maybe, BUT not recently! ) - That's right, this charming local mobile bar was a part of Minot, North Dakota natives Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari'd recent wedding ( No they didn't crash it ) and guess what? They made it into Vogue!
A Killing Freeze Expected This Week In North Dakota & Bismarck
Alright, stop, collaborate and listen. Ice is back and a killing freeze is on the way for most of North Dakota and including Bismarck. Copywrite Vanilla Ice "Ice Ice Baby." Expect freeze warnings to be issued for most of the state. A pretty substantial cold front is moving into the...
Bismarck, North Dakota, Let’s Do The Time Warp Again!!
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the longest-running theatrical release in film history!. I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey. Based on a 1973 stage musical, the film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released in 1975. It was an immediate and abysmal failure. Maybe because it takes place in the house of Dr. Frank N. Furter (spoiler alert ahead!)
What Exactly Is A BisMan Troll Anyway?
What would your guess be? Maybe a new animal at the Dakota Zoo? How about a new feature cartoon movie from Disney?. All of those are good guesses, but not even close to being right. Let's explore what the dictionary THINKS a T- R- O- L- L is - noun.
Bismarck/Mandan, Let’s All Walk To School This Wednesday
I'll let you tell your kids about how you used to walk to school a mile every day through two feet of snow and uphill both there and back. I had to walk to school through the snow but we only lived three blocks from my grade school. But I knew every barking dog and concrete sidewalk stamp along the route.
Moose On The Loose In Bismarck
As of this morning (Monday, October 3rd), there have been multiple sightings of a moose roaming through Bismarck. Photos of the moose were posted to a Bismarck Facebook group. It was spotted around N. 7th St at approximately 1am. A woman and her husband captured a photo of the animal while walking their dog.
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
Have No Fear BisMan – Big Boys Bob Will Be Back Tomorrow
This is the trend I have been talking about, sadly it seems to be hitting everywhere here in Bismarck, and Mandan. When I hear of all the businesses lately ( in like the last 3-4 months it seems ) that are having major difficulty staying open because of mainly one reason - they are understaffed, lacking enough employees to run a restaurant - to me it's quite surprising. I mean when you think back of all the times you have heard of friends you may know, that are out of work, struggling to find work. Now it seems that almost every business is having the same problem. Here is the one issue that people from time to time point out through social media - if this is becoming a real roadblock, then why are there still some places that are planning on opening their doors for the very first time?
Perfect Bismarck Wedding – Kaid & Brit With Blush & Blondie
How many times have we heard the expression "It was a fairy tale wedding"?. A lot, but let me tell you something, what took place just a couple of days ago, October 1st here in Bismarck was THE most charming, thoughtful, engaging "I DO" moment of bliss I have ever heard of. On a beautiful Saturday, after some "Good Luck" rain had come and gone, Kaid and Brit joined together along with about 450 guests at Sixteen03 Main Events. Holding hands and walking among family and friends, sounds like a normal routine wedding, right? Well, these two had some special friends there that produced memories of this day that people will always remember.
