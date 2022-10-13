The premiere of The Vow: Part II on October 17 comes almost exactly two years after the HBO docuseries’ first season ended with the shocking reveal of NXIVM founders Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman as future interview subjects on the show. As you may recall, NXIVM seemed like a self-help organization — with Hollywood stars among its rank and file — until its inner workings were exposed and the media dubbed it a sex cult. The group’s secrets, such as members being branded with the initials of so-called visionary Raniere and being coerced to have sex with him, dominated headlines in 2017-18.

