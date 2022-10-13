Read full article on original website
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 17-23): ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The Peripheral’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 17-23.
Essie Davis Lands Role in Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’
Game of Thrones alum Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of David Nicholls’ popular comic romance novel One Day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis will play the mother of lead character Dexter Mayhew, Alison, who was previously portrayed by Patricia Clarkson in the 2002 film adaptation. The White Lotus star Leo Woodall is set to play Dexter, while This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod will portray his love interest, Emma Morley.
‘Acapulco’ Co-Creator Previews How Season 2 Shakes Up Máximo & Julia’s Dynamic
Apple TV+ is getting ready to transport back in time for the latest chapter of Máximo Gallardo’s (Enrique Arrizon) story in the charming second season of Acapulco, beginning Friday, October 21. Set in two timelines, an older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) shares his coming-of-age story with his nephew Hugo...
Vivica A. Fox to Host True Crime Show ‘The Interrogation Room’
Vivica A. Fox is taking a deep dive into true crime as the Empire star is set to host The Interrogation Room, which will take viewers behind the scenes of real-life criminal interrogations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has signed on to host the upcoming true crime show, which...
Taylor Swift's new lyrics got a Times Square reveal
Taylor Swift takes over Times Square. To celebrate her upcoming album "Midnights," Spotify and Swift are sharing some lyrics leading up to the release on Oct. 21.
‘Succession’ Teaser: HBO Unveils First Glimpse at Season 4 Tensions (VIDEO)
The new year is shaping up to be a big one for HBO and HBO Max as the streamer’s latest teaser previewed new and returning titles set to arrive later this year and in 2023, including the Emmy-winning Succession. Debuting ahead of the penultimate episode of House of the...
See Kelly Clarkson & Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn in Song (VIDEO)
Kelly Clarkson loves to perform classics on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kellyoke is a recurring segment on the show, ensuring she has time each episode to do the thing she does best — sing. But in the October 17 episode, viewers witnessed an extra special karaoke session, when Dwayne...
Ralphie returns in first teaser HBO Max's 'A Christmas Story' sequel
Most would agree that it isn't Christmas without a repeat viewing of the 1983 classic "A Christmas Story," and this year, there's an extra reason to rejoice. On Monday, the first teaser for upcoming sequel, "A Christmas Story Christmas," was released, and it promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
Julianne Moore to Lead AMC Royal Period Drama ‘Mary & George’
A British 17th century royal scandal centering on scheming mother Mary Villiers will be the focal point of the new AMC period drama, Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore. According to Deadline, the eight-part Jacobean drama will see the Oscar-winner play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who helped mold her son, George, to seduce King James I and become his lover. The pair’s outrageous plotting saw them rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the wealthiest, most titled, and most influential mother and sons England had ever seen.
Netflix to Delay Harry & Meghan Docuseries Following Backlash Over ‘The Crown’
Netflix has been in hot water recently following a leak about Episode 1 of the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, and now it’s affecting some of its other royal-themed releases. According to Deadline, the Crown episode, titled “Queen Victoria Syndrome,” is said to focus on a meeting Prince...
What Has Happened With NXIVM Since ‘The Vow’ Season 1?
The premiere of The Vow: Part II on October 17 comes almost exactly two years after the HBO docuseries’ first season ended with the shocking reveal of NXIVM founders Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman as future interview subjects on the show. As you may recall, NXIVM seemed like a self-help organization — with Hollywood stars among its rank and file — until its inner workings were exposed and the media dubbed it a sex cult. The group’s secrets, such as members being branded with the initials of so-called visionary Raniere and being coerced to have sex with him, dominated headlines in 2017-18.
