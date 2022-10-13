ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Texas Panhandle Veterans Ball

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary of Post 1475 will be hosting the Texas Panhandle Veterans Ball. The event will take place November 5th inside of The Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room from 5pm until 11:30. Single Admission tickets are available for $70 and includes dinner and entertainment. Special table...
PANHANDLE, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Red Cross – Sound The Alarm

The American Red Cross will be holding a smoke alarm installation event to make Amarillo neighborhoods safer and to save lives. The event will be held Saturday, October 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sound the Alarm smoke installation will have volunteers go around to different Amarillo neighborhoods...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors

This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Outdoor Amarillo hosts ‘Bloktoberfest’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Outdoor Amarillo (OA) welcomed the community to “Bloktoberfest” from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Berget Drive Between Emil and Anna. According to an OA flyer, donations collected during this event will go towards Outdoor Amarillo which aims to improve parks and outdoor recreational spaces […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors

Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

One Word Post On Amarillo Reddit Is Pure Gold. What Was The Word?

I think it's no secret that I love trolling around the Amarillo Reddit page. There are some incredibly funny things that get posted to it. As I was scrolling the page this morning, I saw a post that I thought was put there by mistake...then I realized how many comments were left on it. I thought to myself, this has to be the best thing I've ever seen posted that didn't start some kind of crazy online knife fight.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Suspect Flees on Foot After Dollar General Armed Robbery

More crime, more robbery taking over Amarillo. This particular robbery takes us to the San Jacinto area. Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:19 am, the Amarillo Police Department received a call about a robbery at Dollar General. Dollar General is located at 403 S. Western. A suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while pointing a gun. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money. ney. No one was harmed in the robbery.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department receives new attachments for bomb robot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After at least 15 years the Amarillo Police Department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. The new bomb robot was received earlier this year. The department has received four attachments for it so it can provide safety for the community and our officers in new ways.
AMARILLO, TX
theprairienews.com

Is the adult Happy Meal really worth it?

McDonald’s recently added adult Happy Meals to their menu for a limited time. The Happy Meal comes with two meal options of your choice and a toy. But is the Happy Meal really worth it? I believe it’s not, let me explain why. When McDonald’s says limited time,...
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Greg Hartman

Greg Hartman, 66, of Amarillo, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Amarillo with Father John Valdez as celebrant. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
AMARILLO, TX

