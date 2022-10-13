MADEIRA BEACH, FL (October 17, 2022) – Engel & Völkers, a global real estate company, announced the launch of its Professional Athlete Advisory Group with the mission to deliver signature services and solutions to fit the unique real estate needs of professional athletes. The newly launched advisory group is part of the brand’s existing Private Office designation, which specializes in servicing the top segment of the global real estate market with expertise and discretion. The Private Office Advisors are the most experienced and successful working under the Engel & Völkers brand, regularly counseling and overseeing real estate transactions for prominent personalities and high-net-worth clientele around the globe. Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, and Managing Broker of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and of Engel & Völkers South Tampa, and who also sits on the Board of Directors of the Pinellas Realtor Organization as the President-Elect, was inducted into the company’s Private Office network April 2021. Out of more than 14,000 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in more than 30 countries, Wyckoff is among the less than 300 advisors worldwide who have been selected to carry the title Private Office Advisor.

