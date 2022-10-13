Read full article on original website
KW Suncoast Wellness Day and FREE flu shots!
Join the KW Suncoast office for Wellness Day from 12:30-3PM! We will be having some wellness specialists come in from yoga, chiropractic, reflexology, acupuncture, Arbonne, and Optavia!. Walgreens will be here to administer flu shots. Bring your friends and family–we want to protect as many people as possible!. The...
CareerSource Tampa Bay to Host Multiple In-Person Information Sessions for Employment at Amazon
TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting in-person information sessions for employment at Amazon, which is hiring for more than 100 job openings for their warehouses in Temple Terrace, Ruskin, and Seffner. The openings are located at Amazon’s new fulfillment center at the Temple Terrace and Ruskin locations.
Call for Muralists!
Art Center Sarasota and the Boys & Girls Club of Manatee. This biennial initiative will offer a rare opportunity to young people to become intimately involved with an art project from conception to completion. (October 11, 2022) Art Center Sarasota (ACS) is actively seeking an artist to design a mural...
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
Get Ready For Salsa at the District: The Mojito Festival in Downtown Clearwater
Florida Best Promotions, Dance Flow Studios & RELPro Events & Entertainment brings you Salsa at the District in Downtown Clearwater. Richard Del Rio joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with all the fun details. Date and time:. Sat, October 22, 2022, 6:00...
Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille Hosts Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones for October Blues Brunch
Bradenton, FL (October 23, 2022) – Experience the best in blues at the monthly Live Blues Brunch at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille. Join fellow blues and brunch enthusiasts as Mattison’s welcomes the one and only…. Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones, on Sunday, October 23, from 11 am...
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
Everything You Need To Know Before Visiting St. Armands Circle
St. Armands Circle is almost 100 years old. Originally an island in Sarasota Bay, it was purchased in 1893 by Charles St. Amand for $21.71 for over 130 acres. Amand’s name was misspelled on the deed and was never corrected when circus magnate John Ringling purchased the island in 1917. Today, it remains St. Armands Key and is considered the “Jewel of Sarasota,” with real estate prices for homes in the six figures. Ringling, always the showman, had a flair for the dramatic. He had a vision of creating a luxury development with upscale shopping around a center circle. The island was separated from the mainland, but Ringling financed a bridge to connect Sarasota to St. Armands. He named it the “John Ringling Causeway” and was the first to drive across it in 1926.
Woman killed, another injured while crossing St. Pete Beach street
A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
RASM Donates $10,000 to Manatee Habitat’s Hometown Heroes Build
Foundation on Sept. 16. This generous donation will. go toward their 2023 Hometown Heroes Build. the charitable arm of the REALTOR® Association of. support to Manatee Habitat’s mission for the past 7. years. This year, they doubled their usual support. for a unique partnership. Their $10,000 gift will...
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
Gulfport’s Let it Be Ice Cream Sells
Let it Be Ice Cream in Gulfport is a downtown staple that locals know as a pet-friendly sweet spot owned by Tina Grello and Janet Impasto. On Oct. 7, the couple announced the sale of the little teal ice cream spot on social media. “Today is a big day for...
St. Pete Instagram account auctions off date with local for SWFL Hurricane Ian relief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It all started with a cup of coffee and a picture. People bid for a date with one bachelor to help with Hurricane Ian relief. It's a creative fundraiser that began with an Instagram account as the Southwest Florida community works to rebuild. Bryant Nardozzi, the...
Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents
An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital Re-Opens Inpatient Services
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (October 17, 2022) – HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital today re-opened several key services including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select inpatient services including the spine and orthopedics unit. This follows the reopening of Emergency Services, laboratory and imaging services on October 10.
Local chefs compete with their best collard green recipes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 6th annual Big Mama’s Collard Greens Festival took place on October 15th in the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota. The event celebrated Cajun, Creole, Southern and Caribbean culture by allowing local chefs to serve their take on collard greens and other foods. Chefs...
Largo restaurant gives entire day of coffee sales to hurricane relief
Frida Alipour, owner of Frida's Cafe and Bakery in Largo, said the community was there to support her during the pandemic and now it's her turn to support people in need down south.
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
