Amendment 2 and the mayor’s race in Charleston on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks about Amendment Two with its supporters and the people against it and the two sides of the mayor’s race in Charleston. Segment One brings in a supporter of Amendment Two, Senate President Craig Blair (R-Berkeley) and Segment Two’s guest is Gov. Jim Justice […]
wvpublic.org
Tourism Progress Stalled By Landownership In Southern W.Va.
In 1948, a hiker named Earl Shaffer came up with the idea of an alternative to the Appalachian Trail (AT). It would be a trail that stretches from the deep south to New England, just west of the AT. It wasn’t until 2007 that the Great Eastern Trail Association was created and parts of the trail started to open up to hikers. But when hikers get to southern West Virginia, they find a trail that is incomplete.
Metro News
“Our fight was his fight”; West Virginia’s labor community honors Jim Bowen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jim Bowen was a legend, a friend and a mentor to those who knew him. The former president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO stood up for the state’s working class until he neared his final days. “His whole entire life was not about himself. It...
Battle lines drawn for Amendment 4 concerning West Virginia education
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Another big battle is brewing over a constitutional amendment on the West Virginia ballot in November. The topic is the often volatile issue of educating our kids. All voters in the state will get to vote on Amendment 4, known as the “Education Accountability Amendment.” Right now, the State Board of […]
wvpublic.org
Therapy Dogs And What Happened To The Great Eastern Trail On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, a proposed major hiking trail, rivaling the Appalachian Trail, is slated to run through West Virginia. But as Jessica Lilly reports, when hikers get to southern West Virginia, they find a trail that is incomplete. Also, in this show, West Virginia Public Broadcasting will premiere...
wchstv.com
Six new COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases remain under 1,000
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Mountain State on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,476, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 73-year-old woman from...
Metro News
Infrastructure Law will send W.Va. $750 Million annually for next five years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the federal infrastructure law will be substantial. The Biden administration recently revealed the figures for each state and the allocations from the bi-partisan legislation which was approved earlier this year. West Virginia will get $750 Million annually for the next five years from the program.
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
West Virginians celebrate the return of Bridge Day
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bridge Day returned to West Virginia yesterday after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.Thousands gathered at New River Gorge, America's newest national park, to enjoy the fall foliage.But the biggest attraction was base jumping. This was the only day it was allowed on the bridge.Bridge Day is the largest one-day event in the Mountain State, and participants said this year did not disappoint.
He was arrested for littering and missing court. 81 days later, he died in a troubled West Virginia jail
When Kyle Steven Robinson died last year in Southern Regional Jail, the West Virginia Department of Corrections didn’t offer many details besides his name, time of death, and that foul play wasn’t suspected. The agency didn’t say the reason he was there in the first place: charges of...
West Virginia leading in fight against CFTC climate change disclosures
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a 21-state coalition in filing formal comments regarding any Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) initiative that would require derivatives markets to make policy changes in the name of climate change. According to its website, the CFTC “protects the public from fraud, manipulation, and abusive practices related to the […]
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Awarded $15M In Grants For Job Development
West Virginia will receive nearly $15 million in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The $14.7 million in POWER grants will be split among 15 recipients statewide. POWER stands for Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Development. According to the ARC, the $47 million in awards for the entire...
WVNT-TV
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
wvpublic.org
Airport Expansion's Potential Impact On Coonskin Park Worries Local Residents
About 50 people met at the trailhead of the Alice Knight Trail in Coonskin Park Sunday at the invitation of West Virginia Rivers and West Virginians for Public Lands. The group took a one mile hike to assess the potential impact on the park from a proposed expansion of Yeager Airport’s main runway.
New West Virginia law expected to make towns look better, officials say
The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to become delinquent had 18 months to pay them, with interest, […]
lootpress.com
Back to the Bridge: The Mountain State’s largest single-day festival makes a triumphant return
VICTOR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sting of consecutive Bridge Day cancellations in 2020 and 2021 was felt throughout the Mountain State and beyond. So when the green light was given for festivities to return the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, attendees flocked to the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the nation to partake in the fun.
wchstv.com
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
Monster Trout coming to West Virginia waterways
West Virginia's new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout.
Bridge Day 2022 brings both new and old visitors to Southern West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, countless people gathered in Fayette County for the long-awaited return of Bridge Day, ready to enjoy all the event offers. As a sea of vendors, food stands, and jumpers enveloped Route 19, it seemed like the event picked up right where it left off. The recent […]
Amtrak to improve its West Virginia Stations
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Amtrak recently released their State Fact Sheets for FY 2021 and according to the West Virginia Fact Sheet, stations along the Cardinal and Capitol Limited routes will be receiving many improvements. The Amtrak Cardinal route runs three days a week from Chicago to New York...
