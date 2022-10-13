ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

Tourism Progress Stalled By Landownership In Southern W.Va.

In 1948, a hiker named Earl Shaffer came up with the idea of an alternative to the Appalachian Trail (AT). It would be a trail that stretches from the deep south to New England, just west of the AT. It wasn’t until 2007 that the Great Eastern Trail Association was created and parts of the trail started to open up to hikers. But when hikers get to southern West Virginia, they find a trail that is incomplete.
ALABAMA STATE
Metro News

Infrastructure Law will send W.Va. $750 Million annually for next five years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the federal infrastructure law will be substantial. The Biden administration recently revealed the figures for each state and the allocations from the bi-partisan legislation which was approved earlier this year. West Virginia will get $750 Million annually for the next five years from the program.
POLITICS
Metro News

W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginians celebrate the return of Bridge Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bridge Day returned to West Virginia yesterday after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.Thousands gathered at New River Gorge, America's newest national park, to enjoy the fall foliage.But the biggest attraction was base jumping. This was the only day it was allowed on the bridge.Bridge Day is the largest one-day event in the Mountain State, and participants said this year did not disappoint.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia leading in fight against CFTC climate change disclosures

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a 21-state coalition in filing formal comments regarding any Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) initiative that would require derivatives markets to make policy changes in the name of climate change. According to its website, the CFTC “protects the public from fraud, manipulation, and abusive practices related to the […]
GEORGIA STATE
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Awarded $15M In Grants For Job Development

West Virginia will receive nearly $15 million in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The $14.7 million in POWER grants will be split among 15 recipients statewide. POWER stands for Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Development. According to the ARC, the $47 million in awards for the entire...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

New West Virginia law expected to make towns look better, officials say

 The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to become delinquent had 18 months to pay them, with interest, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Amtrak to improve its West Virginia Stations

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Amtrak recently released their State Fact Sheets for FY 2021 and according to the West Virginia Fact Sheet, stations along the Cardinal and Capitol Limited routes will be receiving many improvements. The Amtrak Cardinal route runs three days a week from Chicago to New York...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy