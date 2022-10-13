ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on Cowboys after scuffle

Nick Sirianni was heated with the Dallas Cowboys towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-17 win over their NFC East rivals on “Sunday Night Football.”. The Eagles had just taken over possession following a Cowboys missed field goal attempt to effectively seal the game. Philly had a 2nd-and-3 and rushed for two yards, but a scuffle broke out at the end of the play.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni explains f-bomb late in win over Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went viral in the closing seconds of Sunday's prime-time win over the rival Dallas Cowboys that improved his side to 6-0 when he dropped an f-bomb and then declared "that's game" toward the opposing sideline. Sirianni explained his actions following the 26-17 victory. "I...
NFL world reacts to Philadelphia Eagles’ historic 6-0 start

The Philadelphia Eagles came into Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at 5-0, the NFL’s only undefeated team. They left the same way. This division rivalry game loomed large in what’s been a strong NFC East. And as they’ve done all year, the Eagles proved that they are among the elite teams in the NFL.
Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says ‘fly Eagles fly’ ahead of Sunday night’s game in Philly

It seems that even former rivals are jumping on the Philadelphia Eagles’ bandwagon now. Ahead of the Eagles’ Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, former Dallas coach Jason Garrett was a part of the NBC crew making predictions for the game. Despite having previously led the Cowboys for more than nine seasons, Garrett couldn’t overlook the undefeated Eagles.
What Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, wide receivers have to do against ‘instinctive’ Cowboys secondary

PHILADELPHIA – It is hard to believe that four months ago, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were going head-to-head in the playoff of a home-run derby at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Both were guests of Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game. Brown won the matchup, but it may have started a rivalry that could play out in the next couple of years in the game.
Eagles Q&A: Jalen Hurts wishes he didn’t quit baseball

Each week during the 2022 regular season, we’re going to through the Eagles’ media guide to find an interesting nugget. The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guid and they serve as a good way to meet the player behind the helmet.
76ers: Mike Foster Jr. promoted, Charlie Brown Jr. waived

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 76ers announce they have waived Charlie Brown Jr. to make room for a two-year contract for Michael Foster Jr. Brown Jr. played for the 76ers and its NBA affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats. Brown Jr. played in 19 games and made two starts for the 76ers...
