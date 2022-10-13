ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ant Anstead Slammed for Sharing Photo of Son Hudson After Barring Ex Christina Hall From Doing So

By Laura Rizzo
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28V4He_0iY2v08E00
MEGA; Splash

Yikes. Ant Anstead was slammed by fans for sharing photos of his son Hudson after barring ex-wife Christina Hall from doing the same amid their custody drama.

The Wheeler Dealers host, 43, shared a slew of photos on Thursday, October 13, that showed himself with his 3-year-old child and his parents, who traveled to the United States from the U.K. to visit their young grandchild.

“That’s basically code for Nanna and Gramps spoiling Hudzo, tons of mum’s home cooking and my laundry gets done for me,” Ant captioned the photos of the group at a restaurant. “It also means Sunsets and evening walks for dinner. Table for five.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLPEw_0iY2v08E00
Ant Anstead/Instagram

Ant’s photos of Hudson were posted less than two weeks after Christina, 39, announced that she would “no longer feature Hudson” on her Instagram, television shows or any social platforms after her former spouse filed for full custody of their son in April 2022.

“This is totally hypocritical. IDC what you say, this is publicity,” one user commented on Ant’s post with another person adding, “I am happy for you, but how is you posting pictures of Hudson with your family any different than Christina posting pictures of Hudson with her family?”

“Isn’t this also exploiting Hudson?” a separate commenter wrote. “Just seems judgmental to me to be OK with this level of exploitation but not another.”

Ant responded to a follower who said they were “confused” about why he was able to share photos of Hudson but Christina can’t, calling it “unfair.”

“It’s actually an interesting legal anomaly that I am seeking to change,” Ant explained, pointing to Coogan’s law, a 2000 California law that affirmed “earnings by minors in the entertainment industry are the property of the minor, not their parents,” per SAG-AFTRA. The For the Love of Cars alum encouraged people to keep an eye out for a “secret project” he’s working on about the topic.

On October 3, Christina told In Touch that Ant’s actions “saddened” her.

“If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” she said in a statement. “I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Amid their heated custody battle, Ant alleged that Christina “exploited” Hudson in “numerous paid promotions” on social media, per a supplemental declaration filed on September 26 obtained by In Touch.

Christina later explained via Instagram that Ant’s statements have had a “great impact” on her and her home life, which is why she decided to simply not post photos of Hudson anymore.

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information,” the HGTV star wrote on October 2. “Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Comments / 2

Related
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead

Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
E! News

Ant Anstead Claps Back at Critics Calling Him Out for Posting Pics of Son Hudson

Watch: Ant Anstead CLAPS BACK at Critics Calling Out New Pics of Son. Ant Anstead is telling his haters to hit the road. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host has been locked in a heated custody battle with ex-wife Christina Haack over their 3-year-old son Hudson, who he claims has been "exploited" by being featured in the Flip or Flop star's paid social media posts. So, when he posted several candid family snaps on Oct. 13, Instagram users called him out.
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
People

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
In Touch Weekly

​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
KANSAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock

Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
People

Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
ETOnline.com

George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman

George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy