Little Rock, AR

What to know ahead of freezing temperatures this week in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — It is time to pull out those boxes of winter clothes because frigid Canadian air is on its way to Arkansas. Freeze warnings are in effect for the early part of this week for Northwest Arkansas while the River Valley could see widespread frost with colder locations dropping below freezing. Being this cold this early into the fall is not the norm as record-low temperatures could be made this week.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town

Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
CALICO ROCK, AR
This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage

It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
ARKANSAS STATE
Oct. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Get ready for a cold week. And if you’re thinking it’s a little early for that, you’d be right. The cold airmass on the way this week is very unusual for...
ARKANSAS STATE
Where to Catch the Best Fall Foliage in Arkansas

Arkansas is gorgeous year-round, but fall is an especially eye-catching season. Fall foliage sets The Natural State ablaze with a blanket of vibrant reds, oranges and yellows. Grab your hiking boots and road trip essentials for a chance to see fall at its finest in Arkansas. Scenic Drives. Scenic 7...
ARKANSAS STATE
Coolest air of the season on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy rainy Sunday! The rain has gone exactly to plan for the most part across the ArkLaTex with the lion’s share of the rain happening in our farthest northwestern counties in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. That is the driest area in the region so I won’t complain too much about them not sharing. We have continued light showers in the region, focusing on our southern counties and parishes, which will be the case tomorrow. Low tonight will drop to the low-60s, with cloud cover not allowing for much cooling.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state

A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus

Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
ARKANSAS STATE
Search underway for Sherwood runaway juvenile

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Cortez Hardin is said to have run away from his home on Butterfly Drive in Sherwood on Sunday night. According to reports he was last seen wearing...
SHERWOOD, AR
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas

Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Alas Brown Charged With Forgery 2nd Degree

On October 11, 2022 at approximately 9:37am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Alas Brown, 37, of Little Rock, AR. Mr. Brown was arrested and charged with forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Brown was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas

Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
ARKANSAS STATE
