Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
5newsonline.com
What to know ahead of freezing temperatures this week in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — It is time to pull out those boxes of winter clothes because frigid Canadian air is on its way to Arkansas. Freeze warnings are in effect for the early part of this week for Northwest Arkansas while the River Valley could see widespread frost with colder locations dropping below freezing. Being this cold this early into the fall is not the norm as record-low temperatures could be made this week.
Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town
Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Coldest temperatures since early April tonight
It’s a sunny afternoon, but on the cool and breezy side. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 68°. Very cold temperatures tonight. Little Rock may not dip below freezing, but most areas north of Little Rock may. Freezing temperatures are possible in Central and South Arkansas...
This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage
It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
Kait 8
Oct. 17: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Get ready for a cold week. And if you’re thinking it’s a little early for that, you’d be right. The cold airmass on the way this week is very unusual for...
littlerocksoiree.com
Where to Catch the Best Fall Foliage in Arkansas
Arkansas is gorgeous year-round, but fall is an especially eye-catching season. Fall foliage sets The Natural State ablaze with a blanket of vibrant reds, oranges and yellows. Grab your hiking boots and road trip essentials for a chance to see fall at its finest in Arkansas. Scenic Drives. Scenic 7...
fox16.com
Arkansas State Fair update: headlining concert cancelled due to weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Organizers of the Arkansas State Fair are closing the event early out of an abundance of caution due to the thunderstorms in the area. Tonight’s main stage concert, the 90’s Dance Party, was supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. but has been canceled.
KSLA
Coolest air of the season on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy rainy Sunday! The rain has gone exactly to plan for the most part across the ArkLaTex with the lion’s share of the rain happening in our farthest northwestern counties in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. That is the driest area in the region so I won’t complain too much about them not sharing. We have continued light showers in the region, focusing on our southern counties and parishes, which will be the case tomorrow. Low tonight will drop to the low-60s, with cloud cover not allowing for much cooling.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state
A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
magnoliareporter.com
Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus
Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
Search underway for Sherwood runaway juvenile
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Cortez Hardin is said to have run away from his home on Butterfly Drive in Sherwood on Sunday night. According to reports he was last seen wearing...
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
KHBS
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas
Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
Little Rock family continues search for loved one a year after his disappearance
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On October 2, 2021, Kim McCourt had plans to watch the Razorbacks with her son, instead, she learned that her son had disappeared. Though it has been over a year since her son's disappearance, McCourt said she still remembers every detail of that day. "I...
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
siusalukis.com
Women's Golf headed to Hot Springs Village for Little Rock Golf Classic
The Southern Illinois women's golf team will compete in its final tournament of the fall season on Monday-Tuesday when they compete in the Little Rock Golf Classic, hosted by Arkansas-Little Rock in Hot Springs Village. The Salukis will play at the Diamante Country Club. Last Time Out. SIU finished fourth...
hopeprescott.com
Alas Brown Charged With Forgery 2nd Degree
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 9:37am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Alas Brown, 37, of Little Rock, AR. Mr. Brown was arrested and charged with forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Brown was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas
Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
