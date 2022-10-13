Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theadvocate.com
Do you know who BR's last unbeatens are? Plaquemine, West Feliciana see more than records
And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area: Plaquemine and West Feliciana. “From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
theadvocate.com
Eleven Southern players suspended, school fined for pregame fight at Prairie View
Eleven Southern University football players will serve one-game suspensions and the school has been fined $7,500 for its role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced Monday. Prairie View will suspend 10 players for one game and pay a $10,000 fine, larger...
theadvocate.com
Griffins celebrate homecoming with win
The Dutchtown Griffins celebrated homecoming Friday with a 28-0 win over Live Oak. Kamryn Tramonte was crowned homecoming queen during halftime festivities. On Thursday, the Griffins held a pep rally, honoring the homecoming court and holding "Shirt off my Back" presentation, where each senior football players rewarded a teacher that has made the largest impact on his life during high school.
theadvocate.com
Suddenly, Catholic-NI turns red hot and builds three-game winning streak
DELCAMBRE - Luke Landry threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in a 27 point first half blitz as Catholic-New Iberia, which started the season with four straight losses, claimed its third straight win and second consecutive District 8-2A win with a 30-0 shutout of Delcambre on Friday.
theadvocate.com
Coaches hoping big Week 7 numbers net college offers for Lutcher quarterback, Madison Prep athlete
Two players typically not included on the list of top Louisiana prospects for 2023, Lutcher quarterback Dwanye Winfield of Lutcher and Madison Prep athlete David Jones, emphatically stated their cases while leading their teams to victory Friday night. “He may not be the fastest guy when you line up to...
Southern Squashes Alcorn's Comeback, Takes Over SWAC West Lead
The Southern Jaguars took control of the SWAC West after dispatching Alcorn State in Week 7.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Is LSU a true SEC West contender? Tigers are what record says they are.
Bill Parcells, as no-nonsense of a football coach as anyone who ever picked up a whistle, famously said: “You are what your record says you are.”. I wonder what The Big Tuna would say about how his standard would apply to the LSU Tigers?. After an amazing slate of...
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly explains why Josh Williams got the game ball after the Florida game
Josh Williams received the game ball following LSU’s 45-35 victory over Florida this weekend. The junior running back rushed for a career-high of 106 yards on 14 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per carry, adding eight yards receiving. But that wasn’t all that Williams did – and LSU head coach...
theadvocate.com
Why LSU coach Brian Kelly was holding a play sheet against Florida
Brian Kelly was holding a sheet of play calls during the LSU at Florida game on Saturday. "Mostly situational calls, Mike (Denbrock) called a great game, I thought," Kelly said. "I'm just looking at situational calls and just reminding the quarterback, talking to Mike, talking to Matt, mostly on situational calls."
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: South Lafourche earns Homecoming win over Morgan City
The South Lafourche football team got a 59-24 blowout win over Morgan City on Friday, earning their 2nd win of the season. See photos of the game online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Tigers get road win over Florida, but another special teams miscue was costly
Special teams deficiencies continue to be a thorn in the side of the LSU football team. For the second week in a row, the Tigers gave up a quick touchdown after a special teams miscue on the opening kickoff of their 45-35 win over Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
theadvocate.com
Kayshon Boutte has long-awaited breakout game this season against Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — At halftime against the Florida Gators on Saturday, Kayshon Boutte brought the offense together and said, "They've got blood in the water, let's go get them." Boutte had poked holes in the Florida defense, catching four passes for 87 yards at that point — already a...
theadvocate.com
Abbeville High postpones homecoming dance because of shots fired at football game
Someone fired a gun at people leaving the Abbeville High School homecoming football game Friday, leaving one person wounded and vehicles damaged, according to authorities. The person wasn't seriously injured, but the incident caused the school to postpone the homecoming dance. "Parents and guardians, last night at the conclusion of...
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
theadvocate.com
Bundle up, y'all: New Orleans, Baton Rouge to see cold snap Tuesday; light freeze possible
It's time to turn on the heater and get ready for an early cold snap. The National Weather Service predicts that much of southeast Louisiana will see freezing temperatures this week, with a freeze watch forecast for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The watch will...
gueydantoday.com
Five gun shots heard right after Abbeville High football ended; no one hit
The shooting occurred off the J.H. Williams Middle School Campus, on the side streets. The Abbeville Wildcats did not get a chance to celebrate their homecoming win over the Crowley Gents Friday night. Instead, they were lying on the ground, worried that someone was about to enter J.H. Williams Middle School Stadium with a firearm.
This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal
Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing volume of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break. When I have to make a left turn in Lafayette, I usually look for the nearest traffic...
theadvocate.com
Artists may be evicted from historic Lafayette Sans Souci building due to repairs, rent
Anyone planning to shop for Christmas gifts at the Sans Souci Gallery in downtown Lafayette should do so early this year. The Louisiana Crafts Guild is being evicted from the historic building at 219 E. Vermilion Street in Parc Sans Souci because of a dire need for building repairs, although the guild's administrator maintains hope that the eviction will be delayed until after the holidays.
Legendary rock band coming to Lafayette in 2023 for 50th anniversary
The Freedom Tour, featuring legendary bands Journey and Toto, will make a stop in Lafayette next year.
